Telesis Bio Appoints William J. Kullback Chief Financial Officer

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'637 0.7%  Dow 34'853 0.9%  DAX 15'931 0.9%  Euro 0.9554 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'326 0.8%  Gold 1'937 0.9%  Bitcoin 24'284 5.3%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.6%  Öl 85.6 1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
VinFast-Aktie bricht nach Rekordhoch dramatisch ein: Tesla-Rivale VinFast nur kurzzeitig drittgrösster Autobauer
NIO-Aktie letztlich leichter: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
Apple-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Apple verschickt Einladungen für Event am 12. September
Meta-Aktie gewinnt: Instagram zieht in der Schweiz an Facebook vorbei
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Codex DNA Aktie [Valor: 111921646 / ISIN: US1920031010]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2023 22:05:00

Telesis Bio Appoints William J. Kullback Chief Financial Officer

Codex DNA
1.19 USD -0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, has named William J. Kullback as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28, 2023. As CFO, Kullback will be responsible for the Company's financial planning and analysis, accounting, internal audit, tax, and treasury functions.

"Bill’s deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and extensive financial experience make him ideally positioned to help lead us through the next phase of the Company’s growth,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO, and founder of Telesis Bio. "We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team and excited to have another leader who brings both a strategic and operational mindset to creating shareholder value as we deliver researchers the tools they need to rapidly and securely design, code, and create synthetic DNA and RNA.”

With more than twenty-eight years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kullback has held a broad range of financial management and operational roles, primarily in mid-sized to large corporations, including multiple publicly held life-science companies.

Prior to joining Telesis Bio, Mr. Kullback served for five plus years as CFO of BioLegend, Inc., a worldwide provider of life science antibodies and reagents, where he led the company's September 2021 sale to NYSE listed Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer) for $5.25 billion, the largest acquisition in PerkinElmer's history.   

Before joining BioLegend in 2017, Mr. Kullback served as Chief Financial Officer of Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical device company, from 2014 to 2017, prior to its acquisition by MicroPort Scientific Corporation, a Shanghai, China based medical device group. Similar CFO appointments at other medical device and technology companies have resulted in a host of successful transactions involving debt, M&A buy-side, M&A sell-side, and public offerings.

Mr. Kullback earned both his MBA and bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.  

About Telesis Bio
Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements and guidance regarding Telesis Bio’s future financial performance as well as statements regarding the future release and success of new and existing products and services. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on August 11, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Telesis Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Jen Carroll
Vice President of Investor Relations
jen.carroll@telesisbio.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Codex DNA Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Codex DNA Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken zeigen Stärke
09:09 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
08:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.67
Short 11'790.70 13.54 C0SSMU
Short 12'220.80 8.88 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'106.24 29.08.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'637.61 19.47 VWSSMU
Long 10'409.38 13.87 CSSSMU
Long 9'957.47 8.92 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NIO-Aktie letztlich leichter: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit