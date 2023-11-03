Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Codex DNA Aktie
Telesis Bio Announces Commercial Release of Cell-free Amplification Kit for Generation of Transfection-scale DNA

Codex DNA
0.76 USD 1.76%
New Kit offers BioXp automation workflow from candidate sequence to amplified DNA in days

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced the commercial release of its BioXp® De novo Cloning and Amplification kit on the BioXp 3250 and BioXp 9600 systems. This cell-free DNA amplification kit provides an efficient automated solution for building and amplifying DNA constructs to transfection-scale quantities in researchers’ labs by skipping tedious bacterial scale-up and eliminating unpredictable service provider delivery times.

The new kit will provide a robust and reliable solution to progress from sequence to functional screening in days instead of weeks, empowering researchers in iterative discovery applications such as antibody hit-to-lead screening and protein engineering to streamline and control their workflow timelines.

"This new solution for cloning and amplifying user-provided sequence to transfection scale, is an exciting new addition to our existing family of DNA amplification kits that enable DNA preparation for functional testing by supporting amplification of user-provided linear or circular plasmid DNA. Now, with the De Novo Cloning and Amplification kit, customers can go one step further and generate amplified DNA directly from a designed sequence. We believe the introduction of this kit further enables researchers to overcome molecular biology workflow bottlenecks in candidate screening with a simple solution that provides the workflow stability, control and efficiency they need to accelerate the path to transformational therapies.” said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio.

For more information on our BioXp® DNA Cloning and Amplification Kits please visit:

https://telesisbio.com/products/bioxp-kits/dna-amplification/

About Telesis Bio
Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® systems consolidate, automate, and optimize the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, they deliver virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements and guidance regarding Telesis Bio’s future financial performance as well as statements regarding the future release and success of new and existing products and services. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Telesis Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
William J. Kullback
Chief Financial Officer
bill.kullback@telesisbio.com


