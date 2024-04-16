Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Telenor ASA Aktie [Valor: 1160189 / ISIN: NO0010063308]
16.04.2024 16:38:26

Telenor Group’s results for the 1st quarter 2024

Telenor ASA
10.43 CHF 8.99%
Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the first quarter 2024
The presentation will be available via WEBCAST ONLY

0900 CET / 0800 UKT

Telenor will present its quarterly results for the first quarter of 2024 on Tuesday 30 April at 0900 CET / 0800 UKT.

To view the webcast, visit: https://t.expo.no/79DCq6

(Please join the call 5 minutes before the booked start time to allow the operator to transfer you into the call by the scheduled start time)

As usual, there will be a Q&A session for analysts. Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 21 56 33 18

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Please quote 'Telenor' to the operator.

For media:
Members of the press are invited to attend the presentation of Telenor's quarterly results at its headquarters. The presentation will be available via live stream and will be followed by one-on-one interviews at Telenor Hub, located at Snarøyveien 30E, 1360 Fornebu.

For more information, please email: david.fidjeland@telenor.com.


