Telehealth Secrets 2019 Announces Keynotes, Talks by Moon Express Cofounder, MDLIVE Founder, NBC Comcast SVP, Berkshire Hathaway and Zenefits CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Telehealth Secrets conference announces keynote talks by cofounder of Moon Express and CEO and cofounder of Viome Naveen Jain, MDLIVE founder Randy Parker, NBC Comcast, senior vice president and general manager of health innovation Sumit Nagpal, and Zenefits CEO Jay Fulcher.

The 4th Annual Telehealth Secrets conference brings together nationally recognized health innovators, thinkers, and many of the largest payers — UnitedHealth, Berkshire Hathaway, NBC Comcast, Humana, Anthem, Cigna, MDLIVE and others — who are focused on driving business growth through virtual healthcare disruption . Attendees will gain insights into high growth opportunities, smart tech trends, and new patient-centered care models to achieve telehealth adoption, reduce costs, and impact the healthcare system. This three-day executive event will be held on October 2-4, 2019 at DoubleTree by Hilton Newark-Fremont, CA.http://www.vsee.com/conference

Dr. Milton Chen, VSee CEO says, "We're in one of the most exciting times in healthcare. Advances in digital health lets us use AI to predict heart attacks and diagnose heart disease to 99% accuracy. Big data gives us ways to extend human life and prevent aging. We're learning to analyze and use food as a personalized drug. But how do we bring these amazing medical advances to patients? Telehealth is essential to provide access to better care. That's why we bring together healthcare executives, innovators, and technology experts each year--to solve the key issues to make it 'just work'."

Entrepreneur Naveen Jain will deliver opening keynote address. Jain is the cofounder of Moon Express the first private American company seeking access to the moon. He is also cofounder and CEO of Viome an in-home test that assesses your health through metabolic and gut testing.

Speakers include:



UnitedHealthcare Chief of Health Information, Anupam Goel , MD - "Bending the Cost of Care"

, MD - "Bending the Cost of Care" NBC Comcast SVP & GM Health Innovations, Sumit Nagpal - "Big Tech: Designing the Future of Healthcare"

- "Big Tech: Designing the Future of Healthcare" Moon Express cofounder & Viome CEO, Naveen Jain - Keynote "Gut Biome: Where It All Starts"

- Keynote "Gut Biome: Where It All Starts" Salesforce CMO, Joshua Newman , MD - "CRM for telemedicine: Knowing the Complete Person for a Better Patient Experience"

, MD - "CRM for telemedicine: Knowing the Complete Person for a Better Patient Experience" AliveCor CMO, Jacqueline Shreibati, MD - "Why Patients Can't Just Be Healthcare Consumers"

Human Longevity CEO, David Karow , MD, PhD - "Democratizing access to AI, data-driven precision Health"

, MD, PhD - "Democratizing access to AI, data-driven precision Health" Berkshire Hathaway Homestate, AVP Thomas Sowinsky - "Improving Patient (Injured Workers) Engagement to Reduce Overall Claim Costs"

Anthem Regional VP, Nat'l Medical Director, Tony Linares , MD - "Engaging Patients for Population Health Management"

, MD - "Engaging Patients for Population Health Management" MDLIVE CMO, Lyle Berkowitz , MD - "The Dawn of Virtual Primary Care"

, MD - "The Dawn of Virtual Primary Care" MEDNAX, Chief of Innovation, Ingrid Vasilieu-Feltes, MD, MBA - "Impact of Telehealth on Perinatal Genomics"

NextGen VP Patient Engagement, Cheryl LejBolle - "Engaging Patients Through Video Visits"

Humana Director of Strategy & Transformation, Erik Eaker - "Simplifying the care experience through payor insights and interoperability"

- "Simplifying the care experience through payor insights and interoperability" Cigna Medical Director, Luis Torres , MD - "Loneliness and Telemental Health Care"

, MD - "Loneliness and Telemental Health Care" UCSD Chief of Staff, Innovation, Matthew Jenusaitus - "Optimizing Telemedicine in an Academic Medical Systems"

CareMore VP of Digital Innovation, Omid Toloui - "Designing for Trust & Intimacy in Telehealth"

- "Designing for Trust & Intimacy in Telehealth" Virginia Mason , SVP Strategy & Business, Kerry Shannon - "Programs in Medication Management, Transgender Support, & Telesitters"

, SVP Strategy & Business, - "Programs in Medication Management, Transgender Support, & Telesitters" DaVita Natl Medical Director Pop Health, Riya Pulicharam, MD, CPI - "The Impact of Technology on Healthcare"

Children's Hospital LA Innovation Lab Director, Kelly Crown - "Virtual Care Challenges and Considerations working with Children"

- "Virtual Care Challenges and Considerations working with Children" UC Davis Public Health Asst. Clinical Prof., Onur Nacakgedigi, DDS - "Breaking Barriers in Teledentistry: Case Study in an Iraq Refugee Camp"

Houston Cardiology Consultants, Partner, Dr. Asif Ali , MD - "Patient Consumerism and Improving Digital Health Engagement"

, MD - "Patient Consumerism and Improving Digital Health Engagement" Carewell (Lepu) Head of USA , David Chung - "Reaching 99% Accurate AI Auto-Diagnosing"

, - "Reaching 99% Accurate AI Auto-Diagnosing" Olea Sensor Networks CEO, Frank Morese - "Reviving the Family Doctor With Wearable ML"

- "Reviving the Family Doctor With Wearable ML" Hexoskin CEO, Pierre-Alexandre Fournier - "Future of Smart Shirts"

- "Future of Smart Shirts" Stanson Health CEO, Scott Weingarten , MD - "Big Data & Clinical Decision-making"

, MD - "Big Data & Clinical Decision-making" P3 Health Partners CTO, Unmesh Srivistava

ADA Health CCO, Jeff Cutler - "AI and the Future of Personalized Healthcare: How AI is Transforming the Patient Experience"

- "AI and the Future of Personalized Healthcare: How AI is Transforming the Patient Experience" Neurotrack CSO, Nick Botts - "Telehealth, Dementia, & Intervening Cognitive Health"

- "Telehealth, Dementia, & Intervening Cognitive Health" Doctor.com Cofounder & Chief Strategy Officer, Reed Mollins

Ro Clinical Director, Melynda Barnes , MD - "Tips for Quality Care in Digital Health"

, MD - "Tips for Quality Care in Digital Health" BabyLiveAdvice Founder & CEO, Sigi Marmorstein

SpaKinect Executive Director, Alain Gazaui - "Emerging Models for Exponential Growth"

- "Emerging Models for Exponential Growth" UberDocs CEO, Paula Muto , MD - "Disrupting Healthcare by Restoring Doctor-Patient Relationship "

, MD - "Disrupting Healthcare by Restoring Doctor-Patient Relationship " The MAVEN Project CEO, Lisa Levine , MD

, MD Drexly Health, Eric Haden

Teledentists CEO, Maria Kunstadt , DDS - "The Perfect Storm for Teledentistry & Oral Health"

, DDS - "The Perfect Storm for Teledentistry & Oral Health" CureMD Cofounder & EVP, Ali Hashmat

Care Innovations Clinical Manager, Lesley Mathis - "Engaging Patients with RPM"

- "Engaging Patients with RPM" Advanced ICU CEO, Lou Silverman - "What Can Healthcare Systems Learn from Telemedicine to Address Clinician Burnout in Critical Care?"

- "What Can Healthcare Systems Learn from Telemedicine to Address Clinician Burnout in Critical Care?" Sono Bello CAO, Tom Garrison - "Bringing the 'Health' into TeleHealth"

- "Bringing the 'Health' into TeleHealth" Envision ADHD CEO, Jacob Behrens , MD - "Telemedicine + ADHD - A hybrid model to address the needs of busy adults"

, MD - "Telemedicine + ADHD - A hybrid model to address the needs of busy adults" Mastering Telehealth CEO, Fred Moss , MD - "How to 10x your effectiveness as a provider"

, MD - "How to 10x your effectiveness as a provider" Eceptionist Health IT Manager, Dawniela Hightower - "Telehealth Lessons from a One-Payer Health System"

Vuzix Strategic Partnerships, Matt Margolis - "AR Smart Glasses in Healthcare"

- "AR Smart Glasses in Healthcare" Change Health, Patient Experience Leader, Charles Sardou - "SEO Marketing for Healthcare"

- "SEO Marketing for Healthcare" Healtor Founder & CEO, Kirat Kharode , JD, FACHE - "Reinventing Clinical Spaces for Cost Efficiency"

, JD, FACHE - "Reinventing Clinical Spaces for Cost Efficiency" JD Powers Managing Director Healthcare, Gregory Truex - "Why Patients Don't Want Telehealth"

- "Why Patients Don't Want Telehealth" Foley & Lardner, TJ Ferrante, JD - "Understanding the Legal Nuances in Remote Patient Monitoring"

Jones Day , Alexis Gilroy , JD - "Key Legal Considerations for International Telehealth"

, , JD - "Key Legal Considerations for International Telehealth" Jones Day , Ian Pearson , JD - "How to Navigate FDA's Evolving Digital Health Requirements"

, , JD - "How to Navigate FDA's Evolving Digital Health Requirements" McMenamin Law, Joseph McMenamin , MD, JD - "CMS Highlights"

, MD, JD - "CMS Highlights" Greenberg Traurig, Charles Dunham , JD, "Consumer initiated health care business models"

, JD, "Consumer initiated health care business models" Plug and Play Tech Center, Healthcare Lead, Zachary Poll - "The Smart Health Platform"

- "The Smart Health Platform" Digital DX Managing Partner, Michele Colucci

Global Health Impact Fund, Gary Goldman , MD, Founder & Managing Partner - "Investor Roundtable"

, MD, Founder & Managing Partner - "Investor Roundtable" Healthcare Angels CEO & Managing Director, Mary Jo Potter - "Investor Roundtable"

- "Investor Roundtable" Translink Capital Managing Partner, Eric Hsia - "Investor Roundtable"

- "Investor Roundtable" RedCrow Managing Director, Orrin Ailloni-Charas , MD, MBA - "Investor Roundtable"

, MD, MBA - "Investor Roundtable" HealthTech and Medstars founder Anne DeGheest -"Digital Health Business Models: Lessons Learned"

Linda Smith , speaker, fundraising icon & philanthropist - "How To Fundraise $500M "

, speaker, fundraising icon & philanthropist - "How To Fundraise " NeuVisium Executive Director, Kuldip Ahluwalia (beat AML survival odds 2x ) - Keynote

(beat AML survival odds 2x ) - Keynote MDLIVE Founder Randy Parker - Keynote

- Keynote Zenefits CEO, Jay Fulcher - Keynote Fireside Chat

Seating is limited for the 2019 Telehealth Failures & Secrets To Success conference, and registration will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, visit http://vsee.com/conference.

