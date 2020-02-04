Telehealth connecting providers and EHRs for multi-generational care

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring for multiple generations of family members is complex and requires coordination, especially at distance. Telehealth and standards-based interoperability are making the process easier by connecting family members with remote, multi-provider care teams. At next month's HIMSS20 Interoperability Showcase , ViTel Net, Cerner, and Epic, will demonstrate how seamless data and workflow between different institutions, providers, and their health IT platforms simplifies access to quality care delivery at the "Digital Health Across Generations" showcase.

This showcase highlights the connected care need for three generations of women and encompasses a broad range of interoperable, digital health technologies and programs provided by Alliance Chicago, Caregility, CDC, Cerner, Epic, Health Endeavors, ViTel Net, and YMCA, with narration by National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers.

ViTel Net's vCareCommand™ telehealth platform facilitates an orthopedic telehealth consult for the deaf grandmother, recovering from hip surgery at a local rehabilitation facility. She experiences a fall, and an orthopedist consult is needed to assess whether to transfer to an acute-care setting.

Using standards like HL7 and SMART on FHIR, ViTel Net enables:

Nurse Practitioner (NP) to request the teleOrthopedics consult directly from Cerner

Consult request to be transmitted into Epic (orthopedist's Electronic Health Record)

Orthopedist to:

Use a single, sign-on to launch ViTel Net's web app from Epic



Add an on-demand, ASL interpreter directly to the videoconference



Document directly on the same screen as the video consult and automatically update both Cerner and Epic at the encounter's conclusion

NP to capture and transmit an image of the grandmother's knee to Cerner for the PCP's review, using store-and-forward technology.

"As an early proponent of EHR, ViTel Net developed vCareCommand to provide greater physician access to patient data," said Rob Kolodner, CMO, ViTel Net. "Preserving physician workflow in a user-friendly interface and ensuring health records remain current lead to greater clinical efficiency and better outcomes for patients."

Join us at HIMSS20 in Orlando and see our demonstration in Hall E, Booth 8300 on March 9-11, 2020.

