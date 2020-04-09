+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 21:02:00

Telehealth Company Thrivetalk Offers Free Mental Health Services for Essential Workers During COVID-19

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth company Thrivetalk is offering free mental health services for essential health care workers and first responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Thursday. Essential workers such as nurses, doctors, and law enforcement officers are working in dangerous, stressful conditions.

Thrivetalk Logo

"At Thrivetalk we want to provide easily accessible mental health care to everyone, and right now we want to give even more back to those essential workers on the frontlines of the healthcare crisis." - Erik Rivera, CEO and Founder of Thrivetalk

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following 8 states are allowing clinicians to practice across state lines: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, and Tennessee. 

"[Our therapists] really wanted to contribute any way they could. It is so important that we take care of those people who are taking care of us right now. We are so thankful to them." - Prairie Conlon, Licensed Mental Health Professional & Clinical Director of Thrivetalk

For those who aren't health care workers or first responders and are seeking mental health services, Thrivetalk is currently offering sessions at discounted rates. 45 minutes sessions are $45 (regularly $75), and 60 minute sessions are $60 (regularly $90).

Erik and Prairie are both available for additional quotes, information and interviews. Please visit thrivetalk.com/online-therapy for more information and to sign up.

Kim
PR Manager, Thrivetalk
kim@altva.com

Thrivetalk is an online telehealth platform that improves access to mental health care in the US with a focus on providing clinical services to individuals. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telehealth-company-thrivetalk-offers-free-mental-health-services-for-essential-workers-during-covid-19-301038516.html

SOURCE Thrivetalk

