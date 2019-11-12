+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 08:00:00

Teledyne e2v introduces industry’s first 1.3MP Time-of-Flight sensor

New Bora 3D CMOS image sensor enables vision-guided robotics, logistics and surveillance

GRENOBLE, France, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces its new Bora™ Time-of-Flight CMOS image sensor, tailored for 3D detection and distance measurement to support the latest industrial applications, including vision guided robotics, logistics and surveillance.

Based on an innovative 10µm pixel design and incorporating a resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels, the Bora image sensor offers excellent sensitivity and a unique on-chip gated global shutter mode, which enables gating times of up to 42ns.

Bora’s highly flexible design allows:

  • Greater adaptability to various scenarios, with precise 3D information detection and state-of-the-art 1.3MP depth resolution
  • Scene capture with a large field-of-view in both 2D and 3D which enables cost effectiveness and system optimization, useful for static applications such as construction or architectural mapping
  • Real-time 3D image capture with a depth map of over 30fps in a four-phase operation
  • Robust reliability in challenging conditions, and short- and long-range capabilities which are immune to ambient light intrusions, using a unique HDR feature

The Bora sensor comes with an evaluation kit, comprised of a compact 1-inch optical format calibrated module, which includes a light source for near infrared illumination. It also includes optics targeted at performing the Time-of-Flight principle at short-range distances to 5m or mid-range distances to 10m, while capturing real-time 3D information at a full resolution of 1.3MP.

Ha Lan Do Thu, Marketing Manager for 3D imaging at Teledyne e2v said, "We are very pleased to announce our newest Time-of-Flight sensor, which provides customers with true 1.3MP depth resolution at more than 30 fps. The sensor uniquely achieves excellent precision and accuracy in 3D measurements and is highly flexible, handling both short- and long-range capture over 10 meters and in outdoor conditions.”  

Samples and evaluation kits for short-range distances are now available. Evaluation kits for mid-range distances are available on demand. Please visit the product page or contact us for more information.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com | + 44 (0)1245 453607

Notes to Editors:
About Teledyne e2v
Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information  imaging.teledyne-e2v.com

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1de7667d-cc84-4896-ab75-1f9bdd55fd96

Nachrichten zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Analysen zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.

