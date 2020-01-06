06.01.2020 17:30:00

Teledyne Acquires OakGate Technology

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. ("OakGate").  OakGate, headquartered in Loomis, California, is a leading provider of test, validation, and benchmarking products for the Electronic Storage Industry and Data Centers.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading provider of oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers and related test and measurement solutions that enable companies across a wide range of industries to design and test electronic devices of all types. (PRNewsFoto/Teledyne LeCroy) (PRNewsfoto/Teledyne LeCroy)

Flash memory controller suppliers, solid state and rotational drive vendors, and storage system OEMs use a broad range of Teledyne LeCroy's protocol analysis solutions to test and validate their designs.  These OEMs and their customers also need to benchmark product performance, individually and in systems which emulate the end user's environment.  This is where OakGate's value is most compelling, offering the ability to emulate traffic flows to do performance, error recovery, fail-over, regression and production testing of devices, and providing deep insight into avenues for system and device performance improvement.  "Test appliances and services offered from OakGate are a nice fit with our existing protocol test tools, enabling us to offer more complete solutions to the market," said Kevin Prusso, General Manager of Teledyne LeCroy.

OakGate President and Chief Executive Officer, Anil Gupta said, "We're excited to join Teledyne LeCroy as their wide range of storage protocols test solutions will combine well with our system and performance test products, and provide a more comprehensive solution to the benefit of our customers."

"Teledyne LeCroy is already a market leader in protocol test solutions used primarily by design engineers for well-known serial data standards like PCI Express, NVMe, SAS, Gigabit-Ethernet and Fibre Channel," said Al Pichelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne.  "The OakGate acquisition will extend our reach to system test engineers, quality assurance labs, production lines and data centers for test, evaluation and acceptance."

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

Contact:    

Roy Chestnut – VP, Products, Mobile and Test Appliances – (408) 273-5694


Roy.chestnut@teledyne.com

Website:      

https://teledynelecroy.com/

OakGate Technology is a leading provider of test, validation, and benchmarking products and services to the storage industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teledyne-acquires-oakgate-technology-300981007.html

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
13:30
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
SMI leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;