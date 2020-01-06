Teledyne Acquires OakGate Technology

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. ("OakGate"). OakGate, headquartered in Loomis, California, is a leading provider of test, validation, and benchmarking products for the Electronic Storage Industry and Data Centers.

Flash memory controller suppliers, solid state and rotational drive vendors, and storage system OEMs use a broad range of Teledyne LeCroy's protocol analysis solutions to test and validate their designs. These OEMs and their customers also need to benchmark product performance, individually and in systems which emulate the end user's environment. This is where OakGate's value is most compelling, offering the ability to emulate traffic flows to do performance, error recovery, fail-over, regression and production testing of devices, and providing deep insight into avenues for system and device performance improvement. "Test appliances and services offered from OakGate are a nice fit with our existing protocol test tools, enabling us to offer more complete solutions to the market," said Kevin Prusso, General Manager of Teledyne LeCroy.

OakGate President and Chief Executive Officer, Anil Gupta said, "We're excited to join Teledyne LeCroy as their wide range of storage protocols test solutions will combine well with our system and performance test products, and provide a more comprehensive solution to the benefit of our customers."

"Teledyne LeCroy is already a market leader in protocol test solutions used primarily by design engineers for well-known serial data standards like PCI Express, NVMe, SAS, Gigabit-Ethernet and Fibre Channel," said Al Pichelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. "The OakGate acquisition will extend our reach to system test engineers, quality assurance labs, production lines and data centers for test, evaluation and acceptance."

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

