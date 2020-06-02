SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
02.06.2020 19:15:00

Telecom 2030: Market Forces That Will Reshape The Telco of the Future

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom 2030: Market Forces That Will Reshape The Telco of the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most industry pundits will publish a piece on the most important trends for the new year. In reality we know that it always takes longer for a business model or technology advancement to impact the market.

This year, the publisher of "Telecom 2030" has decided to look out a decade to 2030. They look at the trends they think will have the most impact on the telco market. They also estimate on the potential economic impact to help guide readers on where to place their bets. A new decade is the appropriate time to take stock of where the industry is and the likely direction it will take over the coming decade.

The key trends are: 5G and beyond; AI driven network; Automation; Any Party Exposure, Distributed Ledger; Digital Twin; Digital Service Economy; Dynamic Autonomic Services; Edge Cloud; Industrial Automation; Security Management; the Utility telco and Opensource.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • 5G and Beyond
  • The Ai Driven Network
  • Edge Cloud
  • Automation
  • Distributed Ledger
  • Dynamic Autonomic Services
  • Security Management
  • Digital Twin
  • Industrial Automation
  • Utility Telco
  • Opensource
  • Digital Service Economy
  • Any Party Exposure
  • Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uzny9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

