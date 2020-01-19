+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Telaeris Announces Handheld Badge Reader Integration with Bosch Access Engine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telaeris, a handheld badge verification and emergency mustering solutions provider for physical access control systems (PACS), today announced its XPressEntry software integration with Bosch's Access Engine (ACE) access control software at Intersec 2020. Bosch's access control customers can now use compatible XPressEntry handheld badge readers to quickly muster employees during an emergency, perform identity authentication, record entries and exits where door readers are not practical, use employee badges for events or trainings, and much more.

"We are excited to add Bosch's resilient and highly scalable Access Engine software to the long list of XPressEntry access control integrations," said Dr. David Carta, chief executive officer, Telaeris. "Safety and security professionals around the world appreciate the added functionality and flexibility XPressEntry handheld badge readers bring into their existing physical access control infrastructure at commercial and government facilities."

XPressEntry's badge verification solution with rugged handheld badge readers maintain updated facility occupancy information and quickly verify personnel and visitor badge information including name, photo ID, and permissions against the Bosch ACE database from anywhere with cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also delivers an emergency evacuation and employee mustering solution to keep continuous track of facility occupancy to verify that personnel and visitors are accounted for and safely evacuated during emergency situations.

XPressEntry is the worldwide leader for handheld badge verification with integrations to most access control systems now including Bosch's Access Engine. XPressEntry handhelds proudly read more badge technologies than any other handheld in the industry including iClass, Prox, Indala, Mifare, and PIV and can simultaneously poll for both HF and LF credentials. XPressEntry has also been penetration tested and certified as secure using appropriate security protocols and encryption.

Visit Telaeris and Dr. David Carta at Intersec 2020, Booth S1- I52 for a demo and for more information.

About Telaeris

Founded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based security and safety solutions company, specializing in handheld readers for physical access control, emergency mustering, and identity validation. Telaeris' XPressEntry is a hardware and software solution that seamlessly integrates with any industry-leading access control system, providing rugged wireless devices capable of reading any badge technology, plus biometric authentication. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/.

 

SOURCE Telaeris, Inc.

