+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
03.03.2020 00:15:00

TEKLYNX Awarded 2020 Stevie® for Historic Customer Service Achievements

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced the TEKLYNX Customer Support Center was awarded a Silver Stevie® for its notable customer service achievements in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the third consecutive Stevie Awards win for the TEKLYNX Customer Service Department, which consistently strives to raise the level of service and support for its customers in order to help global brands Barcode Better(tm).

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

The TEKLYNX Customer Support Center was awarded a Stevie® Award for achievements following the company's recent customer service initiative designed to raise its customer service bar even higher. Since TEKLYNX launched its LIVE customer service support structure Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM CST, the team has successfully answered nearly 30,000 inbound calls annually for assistance. The TEKLYNX Customer Support Center has also added 225 new support articles in the last year to the Support Center to offer better 24/7 support for the 1,000+ search queries it receives each month.

The company credits its multifaceted customer service initiative with delivering record high customer survey results. Customers who interact with the TEKLYNX customer service department receive a survey asking "what was your experience like?" Since August, 2018, 92% of all respondents rated their experience as "Wow, Impressive!" "The voice of our customer drives everything we do at TEKLYNX because our customer service and technical support set us apart in the marketplace," states TEKLYNX Operations Manager Anthony Bieniewski. "Every time a customer or a potential customer needs our help, our team will be here with a solution."

TEKLYNX also equates its customers' success with the company's continued success. "We are so proud that our Customer Support Center was awarded a Stevie® for its continued excellence in customer service accomplishments," states TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. "It's the people behind our barcode and RFID labeling solutions that help make companies around the world Barcode Better. When our customers succeed, we succeed."

To learn more about TEKLYNX visit teklynx.com. To learn more about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and view the complete list of Stevie® winners visit http://www.Stevie®Awards.com/sales.

About TEKLYNX International
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

 

SOURCE TEKLYNX International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.03.20
Absturz der Edelmetalle mit hohen Handelsvolumina
02.03.20
Flood Risk Foreshadows Spring Planting
02.03.20
Nichts für schwache Nerven
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
02.03.20
SMI fällt deutlich unter die 10.000er-Marke
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Neues iPhone in Gefahr? Analystin warnt vor Corona-Folgen für Apple
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Studie der Bank of America: So positionieren sich Fondsmanager angesichts der Corona-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Die Wall Street schloss am Montag deutlich höher. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich in der neuen Woche von seiner freundlichen Seite. Beim der deutschen Leitindex konnte der Abwärtstaumel der Vorwoche stoppen. In Asien setzten die Börsen zum Wochenauftakt zu einer Erholung an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;