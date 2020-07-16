Tegra Medical Announces Major Expansions in Massachusetts and Mississippi

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a steady path of growth in the medical device manufacturing industry, Tegra Medical announced today the purchase of an additional building across the street from its Franklin, MA headquarters and an expansion of its space in Hernando, MS. Together they will increase the company's worldwide square footage by more than 53 percent to 356,000 square feet.

With 120,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space, the new Franklin, MA building at 16 Forge Park requires minimal renovation, thereby shortening the timeline for occupancy. The company's Quick Wire and Tubing business, which provides in-stock and custom-finished metal wire and hypotubing, will gain its own dedicated space as it becomes the building's first occupant later in 2020. Other manufacturing operations will be phased into the building soon after that.

"This is our biggest expansion yet," noted Hal Blenkhorn, Franklin General Manager. "As large as the space is already, the property can accommodate expansion to more than triple the building footprint in the future, positioning Tegra Medical for a continued growth path."

The Hernando, MS location is adding 4,000 square feet to house a new manufacturing cell with highly advanced, automated machinery. "With the new space we will combine operations and increase technology that will allow us to run faster and more efficiently," said Hernando General Manager, Randy Sible.

"Tegra Medical's renowned ability to manufacture highly-complicated devices with the utmost precision creates a continually growing demand for our services," said Mike Treleaven, Tegra Medical Vice President. "By growing organically, we are expanding smoothly without disrupting existing operations."

About Tegra Medical

Known as the company that brings medical devices to life, Tegra Medical is focused exclusively on the medical device industry, providing true end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full production, and from complex components to finished medical devices. Offering a wide range of manufacturing technologies, the company creates devices used in cutting-edge procedures for leading surgical, interventional and orthopaedic companies. Tegra Medical has four ISO 13485 and FDA registered, QSR compliant manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Costa Rica, plus several sales offices in the U.S. and Europe. Tegra Medical is a member of SFS.

