Teen Drivers Can Get Better Rates And Save Car Insurance Money Really Easy

Teens are unanimously considered high-risk drivers by all insurance companies. However, not all insurers treat teens the same way. Some insurers offer access to more discounts, devices that will lower the costs or customized contracts. It is important to get online quotes and compare prices. This is the only way to shop around for cheaper car insurance.

Enroll in defensive driving courses. Getting more knowledge about traffic hazards and proper defensive driving techniques and tips will help the driver get better rates. The insurance company must be notified after graduating. When getting online quotes, the questionnaire will also ask about recently graduated courses. If the answer is "yes", the user will receive a discount. Furthermore, some states allow those who graduated to offset a number of license points.

Get a safe car to drive. A car with a powerful engine is expensive to insure. And combining that with a relatively inexperienced driver will make premiums sky-rocket. As a rule of thumb, teens who want better rates should avoid sports car, powerful SUV cars and performance-boosted, customized cars. Medium-sized models, with some safety features included, are more suitable.

Sign a customized contract. Some insurance companies allow teen drivers to sign a customized contract, with specific rules exclusions. The teen will be obliged to always wear a seatbelt, to avoid DUI/DWI, avoid speeding, customizing the car without insurer's approval and many other terms.

Use telematics. Some prestigious companies also enable their teen drivers to join their usage-based programs. If the policyholder shows good driving habits, his premiums will be customized and lowered, so they can reflect better his skills and driving habits.

