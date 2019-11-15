TEEL Promotes Employee to Director of Safety and Quality Assurance

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. is excited to announce the promotion of Deborah Magano to a new position within the company – the Director of Safety and Quality Assurance. Since her first day on the job, Deborah has demonstrated a commitment to TEEL's Core Principles and has played an impactful role when it comes to our Safety and Quality Principles. In a statement TEEL's President Spencer Teel said, "Deborah's eye for detail and enforcement of our safety requirements have consistently raised the bar for TEEL's standards. This new position reinforces our commitment to executing our projects in a safe and effective manner where earning a Zero Punch List is our goal. We are confident that Deborah's successful track record in delivering TEEL's fast-track, high degree of difficulty projects will have a positive impact on our team and customers we serve."

A 30-year industry veteran, Deborah began her construction career as Principal at DMI Development Group, an award-winning general contractor specializing in high end contemporary interiors. After a successful 10-year run as a business owner, Deborah shifted her focus to project management and field operations. Since joining TEEL as Superintendent in 2018, Deborah has been responsible for completing 7 corporate interior projects, including 2 recent projects at The Willard Office and Hotel.

"This is a new role for the company and I can't think of a better person to set the standard in this inaugural position," said TEEL's Founder and CEO Parker Teel. "We look forward to the leadership Deborah will bring in our delivery of safe, quality projects and to her advocacy for improvement in TEEL's field operations."

