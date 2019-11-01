TEEAM launches E.V.O.L.V.E Knowledge Series with ESA2019

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrical & Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM) in collaboration with Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST) will be organizing the inaugural Public Discourse on Electrical Safety Awareness (ESA 2019) at New World Hotel, Petaling Jaya, Selangor on 2ndNovember 2019.

This is the first of what the Association hope will be many, topic-specific curated seminars and discourse to drive a sustainable & safe growth of the Electrical & Electronics Industry.

Having secured the trust of highly credible industry leaders as Programme Partners for the Public Discourse, TEEAM is expecting strong participation from stakeholders of the entire value chain of the Electrical Industry, including Developers, Consultants, Contractors, Property Managers, and Property Owners.

"In an increasingly challenging building & construction landscape, TEEAM & our members take pride in the continuous championing of Electrical Safety Programmes, and we believe ESA2019 serves as the perfect platform to connect & engage with all stakeholders in one common & impactful environment," says Siew Choon Thye, President of TEEAM.

Siew further added: "Among some key initiatives the Association has undertaken in the past includes the highly effective nationwide roadshows to promote the self-testing of Residual Current Devices -- a safety device that detects current leakages & protect users against electrocutions."

According to Datuk Ir. Azlan Robert Abdullah, Chairperson of TEEAM's Safety & Compliance Committee: "With the collaborations with Suruhanjaya Tenaga, we strongly believe that ESA2019 can drive & improve the level of awareness amongst all stakeholders; while providing a perfect opportunity for both TEEAM & ST to update the industry on the latest applicable legislations, guidelines & best practices – including the development of policies, codes & guidelines."

"We have lined-up a Panel of Speakers who shall address an array of issues on the subject matter, especially on the critical phases of building lifecycles - i.e. design, installation, operation & maintenance", added Datuk Ir. Azlan.

ABOUT TEEAM

TEEAM is a representative body of the Electrical and Electronics industries in Malaysia. TEEAM was established in 1952 and it aims to work closely with all government departments, statutory bodies and the private sector to ensure and promote orderly growth and development of the Electrical and Electronics industries; while promoting the importance of electrical safety.

www.teeam.org.my

ABOUT SURUHANJAYA TENAGA

SURUHANJAYA TENAGA is a statutory body established under the Energy Commission Act 2001, and is responsible for regulating the energy sector, specifically the electricity and piped gas supply industries, in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah. One of the three core, main role of ST is on Safety Regulation, i.e. to protect the industry, consumers & public from dangers arising from the generation, transmission, distribution, supply & use of electricity & the distribution, supply & use of piped gas.

www.st.gov.my

