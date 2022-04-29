Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’129 0.5%  SPI 15’603 0.5%  Dow 32’977 -2.8%  DAX 14’098 0.8%  Euro 1.0267 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’803 0.7%  Gold 1’897 0.1%  Bitcoin 37’488 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9742 0.2%  Öl 109.4 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
30.04.2022 00:13:00

TEDXWATERSTREET ANNOUNCES SPEAKER LINE-UP FOR REIMAGINE 2022

This Event will be Hosted by Academy Award-Winning Producer Terrence J

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxWaterStreet REImagine, our second in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at IPIC Theatre, 11 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038; at 11:00 am EST. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature an epic line-up of 14+ remarkable distinguished voices who speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery under the theme REimagine.

Meet Our Confirmed Speakers

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally-organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. The best talks from TEDx events have been featured on TED.com and garner millions of views from audiences across the globe.

"We're honored to welcome our outstanding line-up of speakers, including and other distinguished guests such as, the CEO of GEO Group Jose Gordo, and former NFL Offensive Tackle Gosder Cherilus, to this exciting event. It's time to REImagine our future and dream about what's possible," said Jean-Paul Laurent, Lead Organizer, and Licensee of TEDxWaterStreet.

SPEAKER LINE-UP: TEDxWaterStreet REIMAGINE 2022 speakers are as follows: H. E. Dr. Michal Mlynár - Slovakia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the U.N; Brock Pierce – Futurist, Philanthropist, Economist, and Chairman, Bitcoin Foundation; Bhavana Bartholf – Women's Advocate, Global Head Digital & Sales Strategy, Microsoft; Jack Brewer - White House Appointee Commission on the Social Status of Black Men & Boys; Kely Nascimento - Founder and President - Nascimento Foundation; Rick Tumlinson – CEO and Founding Partner, SpaceFund; Natalie King- CEO, Dunamis Clean Energy Partners; Ryan Mundy - Founder, Alkeme Health; Travis Ludlow - Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World, Guinness World Record Holder; Eric Klasson - Founder and CEO at resilienci.ai; Shaman Durek - 6th Generation Shaman and Evolutionary Leader, Dia Simms, CEO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal | Co-Founder, Pronghorn, Erin Harris, CBO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal | Co-Founder, Pronghorn CBO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal | Co-Founder, Pronghorn; and Katira Rafiqzada, Co-Founder, Break Bread.

HOST: The event will be generously hosted by Academy Award-Winning Producer Terrence J, an American actor, model, and entertainment reporter known as the host of BET's popular music video countdown show 106 & Park. Jenkins starred as Michael Hanover in the romantic comedy film Think Like a Man (2012), which grossed $96 million at the worldwide box office.

PERFORMERS: Special music performances will include classical crossover Singer Victory Brinker, who sings songs in 8 languages! Victory holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Youngest Opera singer. She is best known for America's Got Talent Season 16.

While this is an invite-only event, a limited number of tickets have been reserved for the general public and are now available at fixr.co/event/565928780. Please join us!

REImagine 2022 is Sponsored and supported by Nasdaq, The GEO Group, Microsoft, Unspoken Smiles, FOURSQUARE, Pandemic Insights, resilienci.ai, dentlinQ, MLife Music Group, and Let's Talk Psychological Wellness, P.C., and our other in-kind contributors and supporters! We are grateful to our sponsors—you make everything we do possible!

Interested in sponsoring TEDxWaterStreet REimagine 2022? Contact: info@tedxwaterstreet.com

TEDxWaterStreet brings together like-minded individuals who are intentional about resetting as thinkers, leaders, friends and community members to bring about a new perspective on how we press forward. The event aims to challenge human discomfort with obstacles and instead celebrate the strength that accompanies curiosity and the ability to dream. TEDxWaterStreet leaders will speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery of what the future holds for our shared humanity. For more information about TEDxWaterStreet, TEDx, and TED.com, contact: info@tedxwaterstreet.com and please visit tedxwaterstreet.com and follow-on Instagram @TedxWaterStreet #tedxwaterstreet #reimagine22 #tedx

Media Contact:
Jean Paul Laurent
+19174006730
info@tedxwaterstreet.com

This Event will be Hosted by Academy Award-Winning Producer Terrence J

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedxwaterstreet-announces-speaker-line-up-for-reimagine-2022-301536654.html

SOURCE TEDxWaterStreet

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.04.22 Snapchat wird vorsichtig
29.04.22 SMI könnte April noch positiv beenden
29.04.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero und HelloFresh gesucht
29.04.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Gegenbewegung zum Monatsschluss? / Sanofi – Konsolidierung nach dem Hochlauf
28.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
28.04.22 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’782.27 15.07 SMIUBU
Short 12’910.99 12.98 FSSMPU
Short 13’340.41 8.86 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’128.76 29.04.2022 17:31:06
Long 11’492.17 15.66 PSSMDU
Long 11’349.14 13.19 PSSM8U
Long 10’900.23 8.89 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie steigt kräftig: Experten vermuten Short Squeeze bei Credit Suisse - Aktionäre entlasten Management für 2020 nicht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger baut neue Modulfertigung in Deutschland
GAZPROM-Aktie legt zu: GAZPROM mit Rekordgewinn - Prognosesenkung
Bilanzsaison liefert Impulse: SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen ziehen letztlich an - Feiertag in Japan
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte 2022 auf ein "bescheidenes Allzeithoch" steigen
Amazon enttäuscht mit schwachen Zahlen - Amazon-Aktie bricht ein
Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Razzia bei der Deutschen Bank - Geldwäscheverdachtsanzeige
Tesla-Aktie am Handelsende leichter: Elon Musk verkauft weiteres Milliarden-Paket an Tesla-Aktien
SNB-Chef: Ukraine-Krieg wird Konjunktur auch hierzulande bremsen - Keine Preisspirale

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit