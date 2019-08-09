Teddy Bass Honored With 2019 New Thought Walden Award in the Mind/Body Connection and Healing Category

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teddy Bass has been named a New Thought Walden Award honoree for 2019. The Walden Awards honor those who use empowering spiritual ideas and philosophies to change lives and make our planet a better place. The annual awards, now in its second year, is sponsored by a partnership of six of the country's largest New Thought organizations.

Teddy Bass was selected for the Mind/Body Connection and Healing category. Teddy is known as a personal trainer to the Hollywood stars, but he's also a longtime spiritual therapist at Agape International Spiritual Center in Beverly Hills, California. He blends both aspects to create training regimens for body, mind, and spirit.

"I am honored to be included amongst this incredible group of esteemed spiritual leaders who have dedicated their lives to raising consciousness and giving people back their freedom. I was blown away when I heard the list of my fellow honorees, as these are folks who I have respected and admired for many years. To be recognized alongside them for the work that I'm so passionate about is truly humbling," says Teddy.

Teddy's recent book, Affirm Fitness, is designed to help readers achieve more than great abs- he helps them experience calm, peace, love, and joy in every part of their lives, which starts from within. Teddy hosts a six-week wellness online transformation program Affirm Academy, which gives people all over the world direct access to Teddy and his holistic wellness training. He offers 28 transformational meditations free via his website Affirmotions. A renowned personal trainer and spiritual counselor in Los Angeles, Bass has worked with actors Christina Applegate, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, who praise his "complete body" approach. His ultimate goal is to raise consciousness, and make the world a fitter place.

"The honorees include both well-known individuals and relatively unsung heroes alike, each of whom has made a valuable contribution to furthering the ideas at the core of New Thought," says Unity Magazine® Editor Katy Koontz, a member of the awards selection committee. "Our goal with the Waldens is not only to honor these fine people and spotlight their notable accomplishments but also to inspire others to follow in their footsteps."

Other honorees include Gregg Braden, Andrew Harvey, India Arie, Caroline Myss, and Iyanla Vanzant. For a full list of 2019 Walden Award honorees with brief bios, visit waldenawards.com.

About Teddy Bass

Bass started his career as a professional dancer; now he is called a healer of souls. He offers personal training and spiritual counseling to those in the LA area. For more information visit teddybass.com.

About the New Thought Walden Awards

Nearly 150 nominations were received from the public and each was considered carefully by a selection committee comprised of representatives from each of six partner organizations. The committee chose 20 honorees in six categories: New Thought Wisdom, Interfaith and Intercultural Understanding, Social and Environmental Activism, Creative Arts and Entertainment, Next Generation (under 40), and Mind/Body Connection and Healing. In addition, two honorees were given Lifetime Achievement awards: Matthew Fox and Edwene Gaines.

The New Thought Walden Award partner organizations include Unity, Centers for Spiritual Living, Association for Global New Thought, Agape International Spiritual Center, Universal Foundation for Better Living, and Affiliated New Thought Network.

Each honoree is profiled in the September/October 2019 issue of Unity Magazine and listed in the September 2019 issue of Science of Mind magazine. Many of the honorees will also be featured in a live online summit on Unity Online Radio (unityonlineradio.org), starting in October 2019.

