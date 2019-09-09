TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS Reinforces Its Commitment to Surgical Access Innovation with the Introduction of Its Latest Product Enhancement to the Phantom XL3 Lateral Lumbar Surgical System

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS LLC. (TSI), leader in the development and commercialization of surgical access systems furthers its commitment to surgical access innovation through the market release of its UltraFix™ Stabilization technology as part of the second-generation, Phantom XL3™ Lateral Lumbar Surgical Access platform. Delivering streamlined lateral access to the lumbar spine while ensuring uninterrupted surgeon focus in the operating room is at the center of this latest market introduction. Designed following careful product market surveillance, Phantom XL3 combines existing articulating mechanical fixation know-how and Phantom XL3's proprietary retraction technology to deliver next-level, state-of-the-art patient access to the global surgeon community.

TSI's Phantom XL3 Surgical Access platform has set a new standard of care in lateral surgical access to the lumbar spine. Featuring a radiolucent surgical retraction blade configuration with surgeon-controlled pivoting capability, easily deployable cold-LED illumination platform and all-encompassing Neuromonitoring Dilation Package enabling circumferential trans-psoas navigation -- Phantom XL3 offers a complete access solution for the modern-day spine surgeon in search of an implant agnostic solution in surgical access. "The release of the UltraFix Stabilization Technology into Phantom XL3's Articulating Arm offering further cements TSI's leadership in lateral lumbar surgical access solutions and marks another significant milestone in the evolution of its platform," stated Terry Johnston, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing for TSI. "With the addition of this market-leading stabilization solution, we remain committed to enabling surgeons around the world with the most advanced tools with which to access the lateral spine seamlessly in an effort to enabling reproducible patient outcomes."

With this latest Phantom XL3 platform innovation, TSI will continue to leverage its exclusive global sales distribution network as well as renew and expand its OEM channel partnerships with medical technology companies.

About TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS| TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS, LLC. (TSI) is a Sugar Land-based medical device and technology surgical access boutique firm, with a combined seventy-five-year expertise in the development of Neuro, Spine and Cardiothoracic surgical access and instrumentation solutions. With its focus of collaboration with leading physicians, healthcare systems and medical technology companies around the world, TSI continues to revolutionize product solutions in the market of surgical access to enable continuous improvement in the delivery of healthcare in the operating room. TSI's Phantom integrated surgical access product solutions – ranging from cranial, anterior cervical, cardiothoracic to lumbar column access – are designed to provide clinicians access to critical anatomy seamlessly to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

UltraFix and Phantom XL3 are trademarks from TeDan Surgical Innovations LLC.

