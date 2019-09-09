09.09.2019 23:15:00

TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS Reinforces Its Commitment to Surgical Access Innovation with the Introduction of Its Latest Product Enhancement to the Phantom XL3 Lateral Lumbar Surgical System

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS LLC. (TSI), leader in the development and commercialization of surgical access systems furthers its commitment to surgical access innovation through the market release of its UltraFix™ Stabilization technology as part of the second-generation, Phantom XL3™ Lateral Lumbar Surgical Access platform. Delivering streamlined lateral access to the lumbar spine while ensuring uninterrupted surgeon focus in the operating room is at the center of this latest market introduction. Designed following careful product market surveillance, Phantom XL3 combines existing articulating mechanical fixation know-how and Phantom XL3's proprietary retraction technology to deliver next-level, state-of-the-art patient access to the global surgeon community.

TSI's Phantom XL3 Surgical Access platform has set a new standard of care in lateral surgical access to the lumbar spine. Featuring a radiolucent surgical retraction blade configuration with surgeon-controlled pivoting capability, easily deployable cold-LED illumination platform and all-encompassing Neuromonitoring Dilation Package enabling circumferential trans-psoas navigation -- Phantom XL3 offers a complete access solution for the modern-day spine surgeon in search of an implant agnostic solution in surgical access.  "The release of the UltraFix Stabilization Technology into Phantom XL3's Articulating Arm offering further cements TSI's leadership in lateral lumbar surgical access solutions and marks another significant milestone in the evolution of its platform," stated Terry Johnston, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing for TSI. "With the addition of this market-leading stabilization solution, we remain committed to enabling surgeons around the world with the most advanced tools with which to access the lateral spine seamlessly in an effort to enabling reproducible patient outcomes."

With this latest Phantom XL3 platform innovation, TSI will continue to leverage its exclusive global sales distribution network as well as renew and expand its OEM channel partnerships with medical technology companies.

About TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS| TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS, LLC. (TSI) is a Sugar Land-based medical device and technology surgical access boutique firm, with a combined seventy-five-year expertise in the development of Neuro, Spine and Cardiothoracic surgical access and instrumentation solutions. With its focus of collaboration with leading physicians, healthcare systems and medical technology companies around the world, TSI continues to revolutionize product solutions in the market of surgical access to enable continuous improvement in the delivery of healthcare in the operating room. TSI's Phantom integrated surgical access product solutions – ranging from cranial, anterior cervical, cardiothoracic to lumbar column access – are designed to provide clinicians access to critical anatomy seamlessly to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.  

UltraFix and Phantom XL3 are trademarks from TeDan Surgical Innovations LLC.

Contact:
Ed Asturias
Vice-President, Business Development
TEDAN SURGICAL INNOVATIONS
Phone: +1 713.554.1020
Email: easturias@tedansurgical.com

For more information, visit our website:
www.tedansurgical.com

 

TeDan Surgical Innovations Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedan-surgical-innovations-reinforces-its-commitment-to-surgical-access-innovation-with-the-introduction-of-its-latest-product-enhancement-to-the-phantom-xl3-lateral-lumbar-surgical-system-300914486.html

SOURCE TeDan Surgical Innovations LLC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
15:00
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
AT&T-Aktie steigt: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag schlussendlich nach unten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gingen verhalten optimistisch in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB