Ted Parisot of Helios Visions Brings Expertise to CompTIA Drone Advisory Council

CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Visions today announced that Ted Parisot, Co-Founder and CMO has joined the Drone Advisory Council of CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry. As a member of the council, Mr. Parisot will contribute to CompTIA's initiatives that help businesses navigate the new drone landscape and provide guidance for both providers and users of drones in the changing regulatory environment.

"With the breadth of his experience in the industry, Ted is a strong addition to our Drone Advisory Council," said Annette Taber, CompTIA's senior vice president for industry outreach. "His insights into the drone landscape – how it is being shaped, marketed, regulated and deployed – will help guide the actions we take as an advisory council, an association, and an industry."

"The team at Helios Visions and I are excited for the opportunity to connect with experts from a wide range of drone-related disciplines within the industry that are using applications outside of our facade inspection and aerial mapping services," said Ted.

The CompTIA Drone Advisory Council is comprised of experts in the industry including providers, service companies, lawyers, policy experts, end users and distributors. The council provides guidance and insight in matters relating to the drone market by sharing industry expertise and experience to help bring awareness of regulatory guidelines, business application advice and informative resources.

Ted and Helios Visions will support the council's main objectives this year, which include:

Promoting new drone standards and best practices for the commercial market.

Developing a strong relationship with the FAA to ensure all board advice and information is held to a high standard.

Articulating future use cases and potential for drone use.

About Helios Visions

Helios Visions is a safety-oriented drone services company specializing in drone mapping, aerial data collection, and recently became the first drone services company in Chicago to receive an FAA waiver to fly over people. Helios Visions is fully compliant with FAA UAS/drone regulations and has an extensive portfolio of client projects. Additional information: Helios Visions Website.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

Media Contact:

Ted Parisot

312.663.8114

235614@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ted-parisot-of-helios-visions-brings-expertise-to-comptia-drone-advisory-council-301019326.html

SOURCE Helios Visions Advanced Aerial Drone Services