Tecsys Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Record Q3 Revenue of $26.8M with continued strength in SaaS Bookings; year to date Adjusted EBITDA increases 4X to $8.3 million

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended January 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter Highlights:

Recurring cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $10.6 million during Q3 2020, including 14% organic SaaS growth.

during Q3 2020, including 14% organic SaaS growth. Annual Recurring Revenue i reached $42.5 million in Q3 2020 compared to $32.7 million in Q3 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the transition to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in ongoing value creation for shareholders.

reached in Q3 2020 compared to in Q3 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the transition to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in ongoing value creation for shareholders. Total revenue was a record $26.8 million , higher by 43% or $8.1 million over $18.8 million reported for Q3 2019.

, higher by 43% or over reported for Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA i was $2.6 million , or 10% of revenue, in Q3 2020 compared to ($0.1) million , or (1%) of revenue in Q3 2019.

was , or 10% of revenue, in Q3 2020 compared to , or (1%) of revenue in Q3 2019. SaaS subscription bookings i of $2.0 million were added in Q3 2020 compared to $0.5 million in Q3 2019.

of were added in Q3 2020 compared to in Q3 2019. Professional services revenue was $9.9 million , 35% higher than $7.3 million in Q3 2019.

, 35% higher than in Q3 2019. Proprietary products revenue, comprised primarily of perpetual license revenue, remained flat at $1.5 million compared to Q3 2019 in spite of strong SaaS bookings and continued transition to SaaS licensing.

compared to Q3 2019 in spite of strong SaaS bookings and continued transition to SaaS licensing. Higher service margins increased total gross profit to $12.8 million for Q3 2020, up 36% from $9.4 million in Q3 2019.

for Q3 2020, up 36% from in Q3 2019. Gross margin was 48% compared to 50% in the prior year, with the decline due to a higher mix of lower margin hardware due primarily to the PCSYS acquisition.

Operating expenses increased by $0.3 million to $11.4 million , a 3% increase compared to $11.1 million reported in Q3 fiscal 2019.

to , a 3% increase compared to reported in Q3 fiscal 2019. Profit from operations was $1.4 million , compared to a loss of ($1.7) million in Q3 2019.

, compared to a loss of in Q3 2019. Net Profit in Q3 2020 was $0.8 million or $0.06 per share compared to a loss of ($1.4) million or ($0.11) per share for the same period in fiscal 2019.

or per share compared to a loss of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2019. Total backlog i at January 31, 2020 was $98.2 million , up sequentially from $87.0 million at October 31, 2019 .

at was , up sequentially from at . Total contract value bookingsi increased by 75% to $29.9 million in Q3 2020, up from $17.1 million in Q3 2019. During Q3 2020, the Company signed 8 new accounts with a total contract value of $8.3 million compared to 7 new accounts with a total contract value of $5.6 million signed in Q3 2019.



i See Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2020 Financial Statements





"We are actively transforming Tecsys into a global SaaS software company. Our acquisitions are successfully integrating and we are winning in Europe, in North America and across all of our verticals. We are pleased to continue this excellent momentum of delivering another strong quarter of financial results. We are experiencing strong SaaS bookings for new customers and we are starting to see SaaS bookings from our existing customers that have made the decision to migrate to SaaS. This not only creates added recurring revenue but also increases our ability to provide world-class value to those customers. All verticals contributed nicely to the results, with new hospital networks joining us, an existing network expanding very significantly and some great wins in complex distribution" said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "We continue to successfully drive operational efficiencies, focus on long-term profitable growth, and deliver superior returns to our shareholders."

Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with another record setting bookings and revenue quarter and continued strength in SaaS results. Our year to date operating results are ahead of our plan. We continue to transition our revenue base away from a perpetual license model and towards a higher-quality, stable, recurring SaaS licensing model. This will have an impact on operating results in the intermediate term. We believe that this accelerated transition to SaaS will provide an excellent outcome for both customers and shareholders."

First Nine Months of fiscal 2020 Highlights:

First nine months recurring cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased by 39% to $30.4 million from $21.9 million reported for first nine months of fiscal 2019.

from reported for first nine months of fiscal 2019. Total revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased by 45% to $77.1 million from $53.3 million in the prior year period.

from in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA i for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased by 298% to $8.3 million from $2.1 million in the prior year period.

for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased by 298% to from in the prior year period. SaaS subscription bookings i increased almost 8x to $4.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 from $0.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

increased almost 8x to in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 from in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Net profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased to $2.0 million compared to a net loss of ($0.8) million in the same period last year.

compared to a net loss of in the same period last year. Total contract value bookingsi in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased by 63% to $71.8 million , up from $44.0 million in the prior year period. During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the Company signed 26 new accounts with a total contract value of $27.3 million , up 214% on a dollar basis compared to 15 new accounts with a total contract value of $8.7 million in the same period last year.

Today the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable on April 9, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2020.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Date: February 28, 2020

Time: 8:30 am EST

Phone number: (416) 981 0147 or (888) 223 5127

The call can be replayed until March 6, 2020 by calling (416) 626 4100 or (800) 558 5253 (access code: 21952932).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations. For more information on Tecsys' supply chain solutions, visit www.tecsys.com.

Customers around the world trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before acquisition related costs, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration, stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, for the three and nine-month periods ending January 31 of fiscal 2020 and 2019, derived from IFRS measures in the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Three-months

ended January 31,

2020 Three-months

ended January 31,

2019 Nine-months

ended January 31,

2020 Nine-months

ended January 31,

2019 Profit for the period

$ 834 $ (1,429) $ 1,971 $ (820) Adjustments for:









Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

506 214 1,463 649 Amortization of deferred development costs

104 219 417 777 Amortization of other intangible assets

394 259 1,132 502 Interest expense

267 9 838 9 Interest income

(16) (26) (62) (171) Income taxes

282 (258) 1,160 -











EBITDA

$ 2,371 $ (1,012) $ 6,919 $ 946 Adjustments for:









Stock-based compensation

277 142 810 259 Restructuring costs

- - 420 - Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout - PCSYS

- - 171 - Acquisition-related costs

- 772 - 887











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,648 $ (98) $ 8,320 $ 2,092

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at January 31, 2020 and April 30, 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)









January 31,

April 30,



Note

2020

2019













Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 11,948 $ 14,913 Accounts receivable





16,460

14,986 Work in progress





670

811 Other receivables





626

392 Tax credits





5,775

3,493 Inventory





809

673 Prepaid expenses





5,031

3,223 Total current assets





41,319

38,491













Non-current assets











Other long-term receivables





376

278 Tax credits





5,716

5,260 Property and equipment





2,713

2,714 Right-of-use assets





7,635

- Deferred development costs





1,152

1,064 Other intangible assets





13,532

14,706 Goodwill





17,343

17,456 Deferred tax assets





5,862

5,476 Total non-current assets





54,329

46,954













Total assets



$ 95,648 $ 85,445













Liabilities

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$ 14,321 $ 11,633 Deferred revenue





15,023

14,252 Current portion of long-term debt





1,239

1,022 Lease obligations





850

- Other current liabilities





4,569

4,111 Total current liabilities





36,002

31,018













Non-current liabilities











Long-term debt





9,900

10,827 Other non-current liabilities





628

2,333 Lease obligations





8,618

- Deferred tax liabilities





1,753

1,769 Total non-current liabilities





20,899

14,929 Total liabilities





56,901

45,947













Equity

























Share capital





19,158

19,144 Contributed surplus





10,750

9,943 Retained earnings





9,248

10,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income loss





(409)

(207) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company





38,747

39,498













Total liabilities and equity



$ 95,648 $ 85,445

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousand of Canadian dollars, except per share data)









Three months

Three

months

Nine months

Nine months







Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended







January 31,

January 31,

January 31,

January 31,



Note

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Revenue:









































Proprietary products



$ 1,520 $ 1,556 $ 3,690 $ 5,342 Third-party products





4,397

1,316

11,641

4,128 Cloud, maintenance and subscription





10,575

8,095

30,420

21,922 Professional services





9,882

7,338

29,793

20,336 Reimbursable expenses





473

487

1,561

1,530 Total revenue





26,847

18,792

77,105

53,258





















Cost of revenue:



















Products





3,530

1,015

9,287

3,659 Services





10,010

7,852

28,835

21,537 Reimbursable expenses





473

487

1,561

1,530 Total cost of revenue





14,013

9,354

39,683

26,726





















Gross profit





12,834

9,438

37,422

26,532





















Operating expenses:



















Sales and marketing





5,451

4,612

14,766

12,146 General and administration





2,363

3,007

7,184

6,518 Research and development, net of tax credit





3,625

3,506

10,938

8,829 Restructuring costs





-

-

420

- Total operating expenses





11,439

11,125

33,308

27,493





















Profit (loss) from operations





1,395

(1,687)

4,114

(961)





















Net finance costs (income)





279

-

983

(141)





















Profit (loss) before income taxes





1,116

(1,687)

3,131

(820)





















Income tax expense (benefit)





282

(258)

1,160

-











































Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company



$ 834 $ (1,429) $ 1,971 $ (820)





















Other comprehensive (loss) income:



















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges





(49)

122

69

128 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations





33

-

(271)

-





















Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company



$ 818 $ (1,307) $ 1,769 $ (692)





















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share



$ 0.06 $ (0.11) $ 0.15 $ (0.06)



















































Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousand of Canadian dollars)









Three months

Three months

Nine

months

Nine

months







Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended







January 31,

January 31,

January 31,

January 31,



Note

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Cash flow from (used in) operating activities:



















Profit for the period



$ 834 $ (1,429) $ 1,971 $ (820) Adjustments for:



















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets





506

214

1,463

649 Amortization of deferred development costs





104

219

417

777 Amortization of other intangible assets





394

259

1,132

502 Net finance costs (income)





279

-

983

(141) Unrealized foreign exchange and other





(12)

(261)

(597)

(232) Non-refundable tax credits





(297)

(201)

(1,043)

(676) Stock-based compensation





277

142

810

259 Income taxes





249

(265)

805

- Net cash from (used in) operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations





2,334

(1,322)

5,941

318





















Accounts receivable





(214)

(379)

(1,524)

75 Work in progress





(196)

(392)

134

(675) Other receivables





157

77

(304)

155 Tax credits





(656)

(755)

(1,694)

(2,172) Inventory





26

111

(137)

378 Prepaid expenses





(606)

45

(1,460)

(384) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





1,683

2,047

2,116

1,229 Deferred revenue





404

1,076

788

1,215 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations





598

1,830

(2,081)

(179)





















Net cash from operating activities





2,932

508

3,860

139





















Cash flow (used in) financing activities:



















Repayment of long-term debt





(238)

(12)

(710)

(35) Payment of dividends





(785)

(720)

(2,224)

(2,028) Proceeds from long-term debt





-

12,000

-

12,000 Payment of lease obligations





(246)

-

(731)

- Interest paid





(226)

-

(715)

- Net cash (used in) from financing activities





(1,495)

11,268

(4,380)

9,937





















Cash flows (used in) investing activities:



















Interest received





17

27

63

172 Long-term investments





-

10,000

-

10,000 Business acquisition





(1,146)

(9,880)

(1,146)

(9,880) Increase in restricted cash





-

(12,000)

-

(12,000) Acquisition of property and equipment





(344)

(166)

(703)

(269) Acquisition of other intangible assets





(19)

(27)

(154)

(92) Deferred development costs





(150)

(22)

(505)

(87) Net cash used in investing activities





(1,642)

(12,068)

(2,445)

(12,156)





















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period





(205)

(292)

(2,965)

(2,080)





















Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period





12,153

11,708

14,913

13,496





















Cash and cash equivalents – end of period



$ 11,948 $ 11,416 $ 11,948 $ 11,416























Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Nine-month periods ended January 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousand of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total



Number

Amount

















Note



















Balance, April 30, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 10,618 $ 39,498 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

-

-

(1,117)

(1,117) Adjusted balance, May 1, 2019

13,082,376

19,144

9,943

(207)

9,501

38,381 Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

1,971

1,971 Other comprehensive income for the period:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

69

-

69 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(271)

-

(271) Stock-based compensation

-

-

810

-

-

810 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

810

(202)

1,971

2,579 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(2,224)

(2,224) Share options exercised

834

14

(3)

-

-

11 Total transaction with owners of the Company

834

14

(3)

-

(2,224)

(2,213)

























Balance, January 31, 2020

13,083,210 $ 19,158 $ 10,750 $ (409) $ 9,248 $ 38,747

























Balance, April 30, 2018 1

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,577 $ (113) $ 14,527 $ 43,135 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15

-

-

-

-

(421)

(421) Adjusted balance, May 1, 2018

13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(113)

14,106

42,714 Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

(820)

(820) Other comprehensive income for the period:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

128

-

128 Stock-based compensation









259

-

-

259 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

259

128

(820)

(433) Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(2,028)

(2,028) Total transaction with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(2,028)

(2,028) Balance, January 31, 2019 1

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,836 $ 15 $ 11,258 $ 40,253





i See Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2020 Financial Statements

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.