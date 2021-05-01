SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

01.05.2021 07:29:00

TECNO Appoints Internationally Renowned Actor Chris Evans as its global brand ambassador

SHENZHEN, China, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced its partnership with internationally renowned actor Chris Evans as its brand ambassador. Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series of films, the charismatic Chris Evans embodies many of the qualities that have been synonymous with TECNO, especially TECNO's 'Stop at Nothing' brand philosophy which aims to inspire people to always keep 'young at heart' and never stop pursuing excellence.

Talking about the partnership with TECNO, Chris Evans said, "I am happy to partner with TECNO, an innovative smartphone brand which provides consumers in emerging markets with the newest smartphone technology. Whether it's a phone call with someone you love or an image you capture to keep as a meaningful memory, smartphone technology is at the center of it all. It is really inspiring to  work with such a great brand that stops at nothing to encourage people in those markets to explore more possibilities."

TECNO Brand Ambassador Chris Evans

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said, "TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. Chris Evans embodies TECNO's brand motto 'young at heart' and the pursuit of excellence. This partnership with him enhances TECNO's continuous global footprint and helps to highlight the brand's upgraded product design, which is increasingly fashionable, energetic, and constantly pioneering. I firmly believe the association will bring us an opportunity to grow within our existing customer base and enable us to go further on the brand globalization."

The partnership with Chris Evans is another milestone for TECNO after its association with Manchester City Football Club, and is part of TECNO global brand upgrading strategy, which aims to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers through the innovation, technological and artistic progression in the emerging markets worldwide.

Chris Evans will lead the launch of the coming TECNO CAMON 17 on May 6th, and will be featured in TECNO's brand campaigns in emerging markets. He will also see everyone at the virtual launch video on May 6th.

SOURCE TECNO

