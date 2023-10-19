Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.10.2023 01:30:00

TECHTALK SUMMITS ANNOUNCES IMPACT 2024

Multi-day Event to Focus on the Impact of AI on the Enterprise

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits, the leader in events for technology professionals and executives, announced today the debut of its multi-day annual event, IMPACT. The 2024 event will explore how businesses should adopt machine learning technologies as they strive to integrate with business processes.

IMPACT 2024, Ai & The Future of Business

IMPACT 2024 was designed specifically for executives and leaders across industries to explore best practices to assess and demonstrate value from AI to the business. This is not just a technology event, IMPACT explores how AI can permeate the entire organization, empowering the C-suite to drive innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage. IMPACT will explore the opportunities and challenges that business leaders and their teams face in implementing an AI strategy across all silos of the organization.

Scheduled for Feb. 5-7, 2024, at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburgh, FL, the event combines expert analysis and guidance from our strategic analyst partner, IDC*, keynotes from industry thought leaders, 1:1 meetings with analysts, as well as content and networking from companies at the forefront of AI innovation. TechTalk opened a call for sponsors and speakers today.

"TechTalk Summits' events are known for delivering information on the leading edge of innovation to global leaders," said founder Mike Healy. "IMPACT is taking it to a whole new level in providing the analysis and expertise required for an AI adoption strategy. We're looking forward to offering sponsors and speakers an unprecedented platform to reach Fortune 1000 leaders as they integrate machine learning across the enterprise."

 About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for decision makers and influencers. TechTalk technology-focused events provide a marketplace for solution providers and decision makers in environments that foster collaboration and networking. We give C-level executives and their teams the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies by bringing you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — technology challenges and opportunities. Learn more about TechTalk Summits at www.techtalksummits.com

* Analyst Firm of the Year 2020, 2021, 2022, IIAR (Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations)

Media Inquiries: 

Rachel DeAmbrose
VP of Events, TechTalk Summits
rachel@techtalksummits.com
978.606.9623

Mary Conroy
VP Marketing, IDC
mconroy@idc.com

Sponsorship Opportunities:
Dan Moriarty
VP of Sales, TechTalk Summits
dmort@techtalksummits.com
978.618.6974

TechTalk Summits

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techtalk-summits-announces-impact-2024-301962740.html

SOURCE TechTalk Summits

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht | BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

