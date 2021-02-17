TechStorm Strikes Exclusive Partnership Deal with American Billionaire Timothy Draper's Meet The Drapers Show

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The region's fastest growing 24/7 Asian esports and tech-centric entertainment channel, TechStorm announces its exclusive network partnership deal with renowned venture capitalist, American billionaire Timothy Draper for his Meet The Drapers show across pan-Asia.

This is the network's first-of-its-kind exclusive deal with the show runners to bring this reality investment pitch series onto TechStorm's rapidly growing multi-country distribution footprint.

TechStorm is already widely available in nine Asian countries and regions – Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Brunei, Sri Lanka and Taiwan across 100 platforms, reaching 43 million viewers region wide.

"Working directly with Tim and his dynamic business and production team in the US has been an incredible experience. Their passion for startup companies inspires visions, and for entrepreneurs to benefit from their in-depth business insights and once-in-a-lifetime mentorship from the Draper family is immensely powerful. Particularly right now when we see businesses and business owners helmed in due to the challenges from the global pandemic. The very fact that the reality series' showrunners pulled this off so professionally with their international production quality all despite limitations of in-person filming really blew us away,"Debbie Lee, Founder of TechStorm comments.

"Tim Draper is very well known as a hugely successful venture capitalist with a luminous track record of multiple exits and he is well remembered amongst the Southeast Asian startup circles and investor communities. I'm confident that the series will resonate very well with our TechStorm entrepreneurship and tech-loving audience when they see some of the America's most thrilling, new startup companies like DigiBuild, Predictiv and AudioCardio pitching to not one but all three Draper experts. Personally I can't wait to see which top startup pitch gets their companies funded by one of the Silicon Valley's most reputable investor family."

New episodes of Meet The Drapers Season 4 air exclusively on TechStorm pan-Asia every Tuesday, 10pm (SG). Watch the show's promotional trailer here.

TechStorm is already widely distributed as a basic entertainment offer on the region's leading, dominant platforms including: AIS PLAY Channel 251 and AIS PLAYBOX in Thailand, Dialog TV Channel 62 and MyDialog OTT in Sri Lanka, StarHub Channel 420 and StarHub TV+ OTT, Singtel TV Channel 260 / Channel 18 and Singtel TV GO OTT in Singapore, Sirius TV Channel 10 in Malaysia, Dimsum Entertainment in Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, First Media Channel 333 and FirstMediaX OTT, Telkomsel's MAXstream OTT, Genflix OTT and Telkom's IndiBOX OTT in Indonesia, 4gTV Channel 109 in Taiwan, Cellcard TV OTT, SingMeng TV Channel 251 and Splus mobile TV in Cambodia. Sky Cable Channel 212, Cablelink Channel 311, Cignal Play OTT and via Omnicontent Management Inc. across 85 leading MSOs and provincial cable systems in the Philippines.

About TechStorm

TechStorm is Asia's fastest growing nextGen network that celebrates the region's rising stars in esports, and tech innovations; made available across 26 countries. Its 24/7 nextGen network programmed in HD showcases a compelling line-up of the best in-class, first-run and high-quality exclusive entertainment targeting mass, spectator esports audience, millennial generation and families. TechStorm's distribution is multi-platform, across 100 platform partners with the region's biggest names in esports and tech on its rapidly growing network. Its Asian original content series Storm Bytes is distributed on mobile streaming across multi countries on multiple platforms across the world. TechStorm is available to more than 43 million viewers in Asia, and is currently distributed across 29 million mobile OTT subscribers and more than 3.8 million subscriber households.

