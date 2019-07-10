10.07.2019 01:00:00

Techstars Expands To Korea To Support Booming Korean Startup Sector

BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, and Hillstone Partners, a boutique capital consultancy firm specializing in startup business, announced today the launch of the Techstars Korea Accelerator in partnership with Hillstone Partners. The new three-month mentorship-driven accelerator program, Techstars' first in Korea, will source 10 top performing startups per year. The accelerator will support and nourish the Korean startup ecosystem and is open to startups focused on digital and tech innovation across a variety of business verticals.

(PRNewsfoto/Techstars)

The accelerator will be hosted at the Pangyo Techno Valley campus (PTV), a business and innovation hub focused on information technology, biotech, cultural tech, and fusion tech. PTV is located in the major metropolitan area of Pangyo, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, also known as the Silicon Valley of Korea, approximately 30 minutes from downtown Seoul.

Techstars' expansion to Korea marks its commitment to continued global expansion and efforts to help entrepreneurs succeed across the world. Korea is an attractive market for Techstars, considering the country's recent rise on the scene as a global startup hub, the active and well-designed innovation ecosystem, and the support from public and private sectors of the nation's tech scene. Techstars will join the ranks of other US-based tech companies such as Google and Facebook that have set up shop in past years.

"Korea's booming startup sector and Pangyo's thriving tech ecosystem are the perfect ingredients for this accelerator program," said Will Robinson, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales at Techstars. "With Hillstone Partners' 10+ year commitment to the region's startup community, and our experience propelling startup growth through mentorship and the Techstars network, we are well positioned to deliver an incredible and impactful accelerator in Pangyo. This is a very exciting move for Techstars, considering Korea's access to other major Asian markets, the country's massive internal market, and the public and private sector's interest in mobilizing the tech industry."

"Working with Techstars, we are excited to help develop growth opportunities and international and global impact for Korean startups," said Rayol Hwang, CEO at Hillstone Partners. "Given Techstars expertise running accelerator programs across the world, as well as its deep network, we know this partnership will drive a significant degree of long-term impact, growth, and success for our startup community in Pangyo. This partnership will drive the continued development of our startup ecosystem and contribute meaningfully to our country's focus on and dedication to South Korea's status as a major startup, tech and innovation leader."

Applications for Techstars Korea in partnership with Hillstone Partners will open in December of 2019, with the program running from June 2020 through September 2020. Startup companies interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to contact Techstars or visit the Techstars Korea in partnership with Hillstone Partners page.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,700 companies with a market cap of $20 Billion
www.techstars.com

About Hillstone Partners

Hillstone Partners was originally established as CGI Korea in December 2010 as a private equity fund manager. Hillstone has since delivered expertise in IT, gaming and clean technology sectors with a strong network of influence in the Asia Pacific. Since founding, Hillstone played key roles in cross-border M&A, helping Korean startups access foreign markets. Recently, it established a blockchain-cryptocurrency fund to connect startups with global VCs, contributing to the development of the technology-based startup ecosystem in Korea.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techstars-expands-to-korea-to-support-booming-korean-startup-sector-300881938.html

SOURCE Techstars

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Gewinnmitnahmen lasten auf Gold
09.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Fixer Coupon und Partizipation am Goldpreis
09.07.19
SMI hält Kontakt zur 10.000er-Marke
09.07.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – An der runden 3.000er-Marke gescheitert / Credit Suisse – Käufer unter Zugzwang
08.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkische Lira bricht nach Entlassung von Notenbank-Chef ein
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
Dow gibt letztlich nach -- SMI geht gut behauptet aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Tag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
Boeing-Aktie schwach: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich leichter. Der DAX verbuchte, von der BASF-Gewinnwarnung belastet, ebenfalls Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. In Asien gab es keine eindeutige Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB