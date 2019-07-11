Technomic shared key trends impacting foodservice and adult beverage suppliers during recent conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic hosted foodservice and adult beverage suppliers during a recent conference June 17-18 in Chicago. Speakers from Applebee's, Kahala Brands and Distribution Market Advantage (DMA) shared insight into business strategy. Session topics included limited-time offers, predictive technology, how Gen Z is evolving the industry and trending adult beverage flavors. Attendees left with a better understanding of strategies and predictions that they can use to enhance their business for the remainder of the year.

"It's always rewarding after conducting our research and digging through the data to get on stage and share key findings with those who can use the actionable insights to enhance their businesses," explains David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic. "Our goal at these events is to take the data-heavy insights and share them in a meaningful, accessible way for our supplier members."

Key takeaways from the event include:

The ease of navigation of adult beverage menus as well as server training are crucial for on-premise customer satisfaction

Limited-time offers are an important strategy in both adult beverage and foodservice to test up-and-coming flavors and create buzz

Gen Z will be most attracted to the brands that "get them," meaning brand messages should be authentic and hit key drivers that resonate with this audience

This meeting was only open to members of Technomic's Planning Programs. In addition to in-person events, membership includes access to searchable company profiles, custom studies and reports, newsletters and ongoing deliverables on the dynamic online platform, Ignite. For more information on the program, visit Technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

