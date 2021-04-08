SMI 11’162 0.3%  SPI 14’204 0.4%  Dow 33’446 0.1%  DAX 15’154 -0.2%  Euro 1.1017 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’964 0.2%  Gold 1’748 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’710 0.9%  Dollar 0.9282 -0.2%  Öl 63.0 0.1% 
08.04.2021

Technomic Launches Essentials Product for Independent and Small Restaurants

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technomic announced a new subscription specifically for independent and small restaurants is available in the National Restaurant Association Marketplace. Technomic Essentials is designed to provide strategic research and analysis to support small business recovery and growth. The monthly and quarterly updates will provide essential insights on the foodservice industry, menu trends and consumer behaviors.

"Technomic saw a need and stepped up to fill it," said Alanna Young, president of Technomic. "Now more than ever, independent restaurants are going to need good strategic research and specialized information to help make business decisions. We're pleased that we can grow our partnership with the Association while providing this crucial support to small business restaurant operators."

"Technomic has long been a trusted partner of the Association and we're delighted to extend their reliable insights to our membership," said Terry Erdle, chief operating officer of the National Restaurant Association. "Data has become an essential piece of a restaurant's business plan, but for many independents, access to the information can be expensive or difficult to find. We're pleased that Technomic will make that possible for smaller operators."

Technomic Essentials includes three levels of subscription, allowing restaurants to choose the type of information they need most. Essentials is available to operators that are members of the National Restaurant Association through membership in a state association and to non-member operators. Find more information here.

Contacts:

Press inquiries, Technomic:Clare Toledo, (312) 506-3835, ctoledo@technomic.com  

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

 

Technomic Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Technomic)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technomic-launches-essentials-product-for-independent-and-small-restaurants-301264490.html

SOURCE Technomic

﻿

