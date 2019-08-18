18.08.2019 15:35:00

Technology giant Trackimo unveils latest GPS tracking security integration for businesses and fleet management

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS fleet management solutions have never been simpler. With the precision performance of Trackimo, you're sure to get the peace of mind you deserve wherever you are in the world.

With a Trackimo device, you can now easily track your fleet vehicles or assets in real-time. See which employee is on the move or which driver is waiting for their next assignment at the base. Check all routes, see departure and arrival times, and assign new deliveries through its communication capabilities in order to optimize your fleets' deliveries and make money-saving decisions any time convenient for you. Trackimo's 3G GPS tracker will surely give you a reliable real-time tracking performance you need.

For an affordable price and monthly subscription, Trackimo works for unlimited distance as it uses four different tracking technologies—GPS, GSM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth—to accurately locate anyone or anything in the world.

  • Real-time worldwide tracking. Since Trackimo packs a powerful hybrid of GPS, GSM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth tracking technology, it can accurately locate your assets worldwide, indoor or outdoor, in real-time.
  • Multiple device tracking. If you're tracking an entire fleet of vehicles, you can add and manage several devices on a single view on your desktop, tab, or phone. Add up to 100 devices in one account!
  • Geofencing. Geofence alerts notify you when the tracker is somewhere outside your allowed area so you can catch thieves red-handed. You are also notified once the device starts moving or when it exceeds preset speed, helping you reduce maintenance costs.
  • SOS button. One of the simplest and most effective ways of keeping your workforce safe is through the use of a GPS tracker's SOS button. Employees can easily send an alarm message to the administrator, informing them of possible emergencies.
  • Device path history. Keep the device path history for up to five years!
  • Water-resistant. Trackimo can withstand occasional water splashes without damaging the internal wiring or chip—a feature important in choosing GPS trackers for any type of vehicle.
  • Long battery life. Trackimo's battery life can also last you from two weeks up to a whole month in battery save mode on a single charge.

No need for complicated fleet management technologies. Simply attach your Trackimo to the asset you wish to locate and see their location information from the website or mobile app. Device is working out of the box, is easy to use, and will be up and running within minutes!

There are no activation or cancellation fees and no other hidden charges. Get the best GPS fleet management solution today!

 

