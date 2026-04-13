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13.04.2026 20:00:48

Technology, Energy Stocks Lift Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian market climbed higher on Monday, lifted by strong gains in technology and energy stocks.

While tech stocks rallied, tracking Nasdaq's gains spearheaded by Oracle, energy stocks moved up thanks to a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

Worries about inflation and growth have resurfaced again after oil prices rose following U.S. President Donald Trump announcing the blockade of maritime traffic to and from Iran through the Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-Iran peace talks over the weekend failed to produce a positive result.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which recovered to 33,913.48 from an early low of 33,548.01, was up 154.35 points or 0.46% at 33,850.11 a little while ago.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 4.3%. Constellation Software gained 6.7%, while Open Text Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Tecsys, Computer Modelling Group, Lightspeed Commerce, Kinaxis and CGI Inc. gained 4%-5.6%. Docebo, Shopify, Celestica Inc, Enghouse Systems, Firan Technology and Sangoma Technologies also moved up sharply.

Energy stocks Tamarack Valley Energy and Athabasca Oil Corp gained 5% and 4.8%, respectively. Vermilion Energy, Enerflex, Terravest Industris, Baytex Enegy, Parex Resources, International Petroleum Corporation, Birchcliff Energy and Ces Enegy Solutions Corp also closed with strong gains.

MDA Space gained nearly 2% after the company introduced MIDNIGHT, a space control platform for defence organizations to defend and protect their low Earth orbit space assets.

GFL Environmental Inc shares tumbled 8%. GFL and SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. have entered into a definitive agreement as per which GFL has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SECURE for C$24.75 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately C$6.4 billion. Shares of Secure Waste Infrastructure climbed about 6.5%.

On the economic front, building permits in Canada decreased to -8.4% (month-on-month) in February from 3.5% in January.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Start in die Berichtssaison
09:03 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
08:47 Erste Friedensgespräche ergebnislos
10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’666.54 19.97 SN2BBU
Short 13’954.47 13.80 SJJBGU
Short 14’492.78 8.85 SC8BIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’145.91 13.04.2026 17:30:45
Long 12’605.49 19.97 SJQBZU
Long 12’304.84 13.73 S7SB9U
Long 11’783.22 8.94 SWFBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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