Technology Companies Partner to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing and Results Delivery Across the U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIZON, a lab information management system (LIMS) software and services company, is working with clinical data exchange and business intelligence provider Halfpenny Technologies Inc. to speed COVID-19 testing and results delivery through Accumen Inc.'s COVID-19 Regional Test Capacity and Routing Network (the Network), launched May 6, 2020. The Network was created to streamline frontline testing efforts, automate electronic processing, and ensure timely and consistent delivery to all necessary reporting entities.

HORIZON, a large LIMS provider in the public health, toxicology and clinical testing laboratory markets, enables labs to streamline and digitize their operations and ensure the accuracy of urgently important information (including COVID-19 test results). To date, HORIZON has helped process tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests across multiple commercial and public labs nationwide.

"The virus situation has required all hands-on deck, so organizations and companies that typically have defined areas of responsibility are now blurring the lines and working in concert in ways outside of their normally individualized scopes," said HORIZON President Eric Dingfelder. "We have worked with our laboratories to ensure that systems are equipped and ready for COVID-19 testing. Now, in concert with Halfpenny, we are further accelerating the testing process."

Accumen operates secure cloud-based networks across 48 states, integrating with lab and hospital information systems across the nation. "The networks we've created can manage clinical data exchange across a large percentage of the U.S. population," said Charles Halfpenny, Accumen's Chief Technology Officer and Halfpenny founder. "We deployed regional network hubs to facilitate COVID-19 test capacity tracing, order dispatching and results routing."

HORIZON and Halfpenny are working with multiple organizations across the country sharing a common goal – the routing of orders to laboratories with capacity and rapid reporting of accurate tests results - to slow the spread of the virus and help Americans return to work safely. The Network is open to all testing entities, with no fee to join. To find out more information, please reach out to Dan McGuinn, VP, Hospitals and Laboratories at 610 574-5085 or Chris Couch VP, Business Development 919 649-0051.

In addition to Halfpenny, HORIZON is working with tech giants (i.e. Microsoft, Amazon, etc.) creating and integrating with a front-end app to assist with mobile testing units that can be stood up in locations to support state and county testing initiatives. It allows people to drive up to the mobile unit, provide demographic information, have a swab taken that is sent to the lab, and provide results through a portal for patients, so they can login and retrieve the test results after inputting a two-factor authentication.

Government and private labs rely on HORIZON LIMS to collect, process and test samples that impact millions of people – ensuring water and crop safety, disease readiness and management of other mission-critical health issues. With more than three decades of experience in the field, HORIZON's technological advancements include its best-in-class Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) helping to provide accurate results and insightful reporting in an efficient, effective and easy-to-use platform/interface. HORIZON is owned by Dohmen, and is one way Dohmen is fulfilling its preventive health mission, by keeping water, food and the environment safe. Visit www.horizonlims.com to learn more.

Founded in 2000, Halfpenny Technologies allows for the exchange and analysis of clinical data to improve patient care. Halfpenny Technologies is a leading provider of clinical data exchange and business intelligence solutions. Its cloud‐based, fully managed solutions provide clinicians, labs, hospitals, pharmacies, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and health plans with a secure, vendor‐neutral infrastructure that supports care coordination, care management, regulatory requirements and data analysis within and between healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.halfpenny.com.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology-enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood utilization, test utilization, anemia management and clinical data exchange. Accumen's offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at www.Accumen.com.

