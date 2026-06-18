Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’766 -0.4%  SPI 19’463 -0.3%  Dow 51’670 0.3%  DAX 25’027 0.4%  Euro 0.9225 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’323 0.4%  Gold 4’223 -0.8%  Bitcoin 50’341 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8044 1.4%  Öl 77.6 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Micron-Aktie erreicht die 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Diese alternativen Chip-Titel könnten für Anleger interessant sein
Take Two-Aktie springt an: Vorbestellungen für nächstes 'GTA'-Spiel starten am 25. Juni
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Kommunikation und Nachhaltigkeit unter neuer Chefin vereinigt
Volkswagen-Aktie mit Verlusten: VW-Chef bekräftigt Sparkurs - Aufsichtsrätin tritt ab
Leonteq vermeldet Abschluss sämtlicher regulatorischer Altlasten - Aktie springt kräftig an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.06.2026 18:39:07

Technology, Commodity Stocks Down Sharply; TSX Slips After Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After an early upmove, the Canadian stock market pared gains and slipped into negative territory Thursday morning, weighed down by losses in energy, materials and technology sectors.

Concerns about interest rates following a hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve, and weak commodity prices contributed to market's decline. The signing of an interim peace deal between the US and Iran helped limit the market's fall to some extent.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 173.86 points or 0.49% at 34,951.25 about half an hour past noon. The index had climbed to 35,281.00 in early trades.

The Energy Capped Index fell 2.72% as energy stocks reeled under selling pressure following a decline in oil prices after Iran and the U.S. signed an 14-point interim peace plan, that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a $300 million reconstruction program for Iran and the removal of all US sanctions.

Vermilion Energy, International Petroleum Corporation, Whitecap Resources, Kelt Exploration, Strathcona Resources, Baytex Energy, Paramount Resources, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy drifted lower by 3%-5%.

The Materials Capped Index dropped about 2.3%. Abrasilver Resource Corp shed nearly 8%. Orla Mining, Methanex, Americas Gold & Silver, Aris Mining Corporation, Skeena Resources, Equinox Gold Corp., Silvercorp Metals, OceanaGold Corporation, OR Royalties and Torex Gold Resources shed 3%-6%.

The Information Technology Capped Index drifted down 2.1%. CGI Inc. dropped nearly 9%. Blackberry shed 5.6%. Constellation Software lost 4.7%, while Kinaxis, Open Text Corporation, Descartes Systems Group and Endhouse Systems declined 1%-3.7%.

Among the gainers, Toromont Industries soared nearly 17%. Interfor, Cineplex, Air Canada, Brookfield Renewable, Empire Company, Canfor, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, West Fraser Timber, CCL Industries, Mattr Corp., Canada Goose Holdings, EQB and Extendicare gained 2%-4%.

In economic news, producer prices in Canada increased 1.2% month-over-month in May, rising for a fifth consecutive month, but below a downwardly revised 1.6% in April and forecasts of 1.8%. Year-on-year, producer prices rose 13.6%, the most since June 2022, following an 11.1% rise in April.

Canada's raw materials prices rose 0.7% month-over-month in May, following a 2.6% increase in the previous month and below forecasts of a 1.1% rise. The raw materials price index rose 33.4% year-on-year.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag

Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:36 Julius Bär: 15.01% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Galderma Group AG, Logitech International SA, Swiss Life Holding AG
11:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – In der Umlaufbahn/Hochtief – Vom Bauwert zur KI-Story
09:10 SMI rückt weiter vor
09:10 Marktüberblick: Banken haussieren – Autowerte unter Druck
17.06.26 Ein Friedensabkommen, über das noch verhandelt wird
16.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Swiss Re, Swisscom, UBS
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’326.32 19.88 SWKBJU
Short 14’652.88 13.54 S8QBNU
Short 15’181.98 8.86 SX0BIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’765.83 18.06.2026 17:30:04
Long 13’215.62 19.74 SLBIBU
Long 12’913.47 13.82 SE2BZU
Long 12’368.30 8.97 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volkswagen-Aktie mit Verlusten: VW-Chef bekräftigt Sparkurs - Aufsichtsrätin tritt ab
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Optionen ziehen Anleger an - Experten mahnen zur Vorsicht - Aktie erstmals im Minus
Michael Burry kritisch gegenüber SpaceX-Aktie - eine Wette gegen Elon Musk kommt dennoch nicht in Frage
Straumann-Aktie zweistellig stärker: Margenprognose für 2026 deutlich angehoben
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
Partners Group-Aktie büsst ein: Bestehender Fonds wird in Beteiligungs- und Realisierungsaktien geteilt
Kuros-Aktie schwächer: Weitere MagnetOs-Strategie vorgestellt
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Kaum verändert erwartet - Bühne frei für Warsh
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.