Technology Breakthroughs in Alternatives to Sweeteners, 2019 Report - Developers Focusing on Improving Formulation and Processing Technologies to Overcome Challenges

Technology Breakthroughs in Alternatives to Sweeteners discusses the recent developments in the natural sweeteners with a specific focus on plant-based sweeteners are being considered as a viable alternative for chemical sugar substitutes. The research study focuses primarily on the innovations targeted toward the sweetener industry for F&B applications.

Growing consumer demand for naturally derived additives and raw materials and concerns about health issues due to the consumption of artificial sweeteners have led to the increasing research activities on sugar substitutes and alternatives.

Currently, a major trend in the F&B industry is the clean label trend that is being actively pursued by ingredient manufacturers and product developers alike. The clean label tag helps in gaining consumer confidence and create a perception of health and wellness in various food and beverage products. The use of sweeteners for natural sources is the foremost priority for stakeholders that helps them to comply with this trend.

The use of natural sweeteners can potentially overcome the possible adverse effects of artificial sweeteners and sugar. The technology itself can be considered as in emerging stages mainly due to the challenges associated with lingering after-taste, the ability to mimic the taste of sugar and scaling. Efforts to overcome these challenges and the development of natural sweeteners with added benefits are of high R&D focus. Ingredient suppliers and product developers are also looking into improving the cost-benefit ratio and hasten time to market and wide-scale adoption.

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Need for Alternative Sweeteners Driven by Regulatory Pressures and Changing Consumer Requirements

1.4 Perceived Health Benefits Boost Customer Preference Towards Natural Sweeteners

2.0 Introduction to Alternate Sweeteners from Natural Sources

2.1 Alternate Sweeteners Derived from Natural Sources Poised to Replace Other Sugar Substitutes and Sweeteners

2.2 Natural Sweeteners are Categorized Based on the Raw Materials Used for Extraction

2.3 Sweeteners Developed from Algae and Microbial Sources Still in R&D Stage

2.4 Natural Sweeteners Being Investigated for Use in Varied Applications

2.5 Stringent Regulatory Scenario Facilitates Development of Natural Sweeteners

2.6 Variation in Yield and Purity are Key Challenges that Hinder Widespread Adoption

3.0 Technology Review

3.1 Stevia is the Most Commonly Used Natural Sweetener in the F&B Industry

3.2 Monkfruit is Gaining Focus as an Adjunct to Stevia

3.3 Monatin is Being Researched for Use in Beverages

3.4 Glycyrrhizin is Gaining Focus in Nutraceuticals

3.5 Thaumatin and Brazzein are Being Researched for Use in Processed Foods

3.6 Curculin and Monellin Have Potential as Tabletop Sweeteners

4.0 Innovation Indicators

4.1 Research Publications Highlight Key Focus on the Use of Natural Sweeteners Targeted Towards Food & Beverage Applications

4.2 US Leads in Patent Filings in the Last Three Years

4.3 Rise in Academic Publications Focused on Developing Stable and Pure Forms of Steviol Glycosides

4.4 Research is Also Focused on Investigating the Commercial Feasibility of Emerging Natural Sweeteners

4.5 Funding Activities and Collaborations between Ingredient and Product Developers are Prominent Across the Globe

4.6 Developmental Efforts on Towards Monk Fruit Extracts Focused on Establishing it as an Adjunct to Stevia

4.7 Companies are Focused on Increasing the Purity and Yield of Stevia-based Sweetening Agents

5.0 Analyst's Viewpoint

5.1 Developers Focusing on Improving Formulation and Processing Technologies to Overcome Challenges

