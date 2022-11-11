SMI 11'113 -0.1%  SPI 14'225 -0.1%  Dow 33'715 3.7%  DAX 14'202 0.4%  Euro 0.9788 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3'869 0.6%  Gold 1'765 0.6%  Bitcoin 16'532 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9494 -1.6%  Öl 96.3 3.2% 
Top News
FAANG-Aktien "zu gross geworden": Jim Cramer warnt vor schwachem Umfeld für Meta, Amazon, Netflix & Co.
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim kauft ab Montag eigene Aktien zurück
Commerzbank-Aktie tiefer: Erneuter Streikt bei Commerzbank-Tochter ComTS
Richemont-Aktie schiesst hoch: Richemont mit tiefroten Zahlen, aber starkem Wachstum - Patricia Gandji steigt in Geschäftsleitung auf
Stabilus-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Umsatz im Geschäftsjahr über den Erwartungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2022 14:45:00

Technology Biennale: Lady Suzanne Heywood talks about leadership through innovation  

CNH Industrial
15.70 CHF 8.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

How can technology enhance humanity – and vice versa?

Turin, November 11, 2022

The Chair of the CNH Industrial Board of Directors – Suzanne Heywood– spoke at the Technology Biennale today. This four-day event sees 280 global experts address the most pressing and challenging matters in the tech space.

The event is hosted by Politecnico di Torino (Turin Polytechnic University) – Italy’s oldest public technical university. It is consistently ranked as one of the best in the country and Europe.

Lady Heywood shared her experiences with technology – how it saved her life as a child – furthered her scientific studies – and continues to reinvent the dynamics of her professional career. "When used wisely, technology can enhance our humanity,” she remarked – giving examples on how CNH Industrial is using innovation to improve the lives and work of farmers and builders around the world.

Professor Guido Saracco, Chancellor of the Politecnico di Torino, later joined her for a discussion on how education and business can lead this next digital era together.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian         Anna Angelini
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Notenbanken für die jetzige Krise selbstverantwortlich? Zu dieser Fragestellung gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung in Zürich, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, Antwort.

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:58 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
09:34 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
09:17 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:40 Agrargeschäft gibt Bayer Rückenwind
08:26 SMI springt über 11.000er-Marke
08:00 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Kurssprung nach US-Inflationszahlen / Apple - Tech-Werte ziehen deutlich an
10.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 24.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10.11.22 DAX – Die rote Welle bleibt aus, die Verunsicherung besteht weiterhin
10.11.22 Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'577.39 19.90 6SSMLU
Short 11'813.00 13.93 DYSSMU
Short 12'270.07 8.81 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'112.77 11.11.2022 14:38:08
Long 10'664.51 18.57 FWSSMU
Long 10'419.43 13.27 A5SSMU
Long 10'010.43 8.91 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Richemont-Aktie schiesst hoch: Richemont mit tiefroten Zahlen, aber starkem Wachstum - Patricia Gandji steigt in Geschäftsleitung auf
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger hat Kapitalerhöhung von 250 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich konnte Prämieneinnahmen im Schadengeschäft weiter steigern - Hurrikan "Ian" belastet schwer
Vontobel-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Verwaltete Kundenvermögen weiter rückläufig - Mittelfristziele bis 2024 fortgeschrieben
US-Inflationsdaten wirken weiter: SMI um Nulllinie -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Inflation im Oktober unter Erwartungen
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim kauft ab Montag eigene Aktien zurück
Darum legt der Euro nach US-Verbraucherpreisen deutlich zu - USD/CHF unter Druck
Cantourage-Aktie +162% am ersten Handelstag: Cannabis-Aktie Cantourage startet schwungvoll an der Börse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.