Technologies Enabling Next Generation Vaccine Development, 2019 - Upcoming Vaccine Technologies for Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technologies Enabling Next Generation Vaccine Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vaccine Delivery platforms:

This section covers various nanoparticle-based vaccine delivery platforms such as nanoparticles of biological (self-assembling proteins) and non-biological origin (inorganic and polymeric). The biological nanoparticles subsection overlaps with virus-like particles that has been separately addressed.



Virus-Like Particles: Virus-Like Particles are biological nanoparticles having size of around 20-100 nm. Due to the repetitive nature, viral capsid proteins have tendency to self-assemble. Lack of genetic material makes them non-replicative and hence safe vaccines. Therefore, VLPs are gaining a lot of attractions from vaccine development point of view.



Bacterial and fungal vaccines: This part discusses upcoming vaccines which can protect against multiple bacterial and fungal infections, toxoid vaccines, neutralizing antibodies and new technologies like carbohydrate-conjugate vaccines, surface antigen vaccines etc.



Synthetic vaccines: The segment of synthetic vaccines talks about the short, long and synthetic peptide vaccines against viral and bacterial diseases, innovative T cell stimulating immunogens and fusion proteins.



Viral vector-based vaccines: It covers genetically modified viral vectors which are engineered to make replication incompetent by deletion of essential genes or highly attenuated viral vectors that lack pathogenic genes.



Adjuvant technology: Unique lipid-based adjuvants, oil-in-water adjuvants, plant-derived adjuvants, synthetic and immune-cell-receptor based adjuvants as well as virosomes (derived from viral proteins) are reviewed here.



Vaccine synthesis, formulation and delivery platforms: This section partially overlaps with virus-based vaccine delivery platforms like virosomes, synthetic and modified-viral platforms, cell-free protein synthesis and gene delivery methods and proprietary cell lines used for vaccine production.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope: Vaccine Technologies Under Development Phase

1.2 Analysis Framework: Frost & Sullivan Core Value

1.3 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success

1.4 Key Findings of Global Vaccine Technology Development



2.0 Technology Snapshot

2.1 Research Scope: Current Status and Challenges of Vaccine Development

2.2 Technologies Transforming Next-generation Vaccines



3.0 Nanoparticles as Novel Vaccine Delivery Platforms

3.1 Nanoparticles Enable Efficient and Safe Vaccine Delivery

3.2 Self-assembling Nanoparticles of Biological Origin

3.3 Polymeric and Inorganic Nanoparticles for Vaccine Delivery



4.0 Virus-like Particles Are Self-assembling Virus Capsid Proteins Without The Genetic Material

4.1 Virus-like Particles Mimic The Real Viral Infection

4.2 Landscape of VLP-based Vaccines, Global, 2019

4.3 Influenza Shares A Major Portion of VLP-based Vaccines

4.4 Multiple Adaptations of VLP Technology for Vaccine Development

4.5 Plant Leaves Producing A Wide Variety of VLPs



5.0 Bacterial and Fungal Vaccines

5.1 Emerging Technologies for Bacterial and Fungal Vaccines

5.2 Emerging Bacterial and Fungal Vaccines, Global, 2019

5.3 New Strategies for Bacterial and Fungal Vaccines

5.4 Novel Vaccines & Therapeutics for Emerging Infectious Diseases

5.5 Multi-protein Complex-based Bacterial Vaccines

5.6 Carbohydrates-based or Conjugate Vaccines



6. Synthetic Vaccines

6.1 Development Status of Synthetic Vaccines, Global, 2019

6.2 Peptides-based Vaccine Technologies

6.3 Genetically Modified Vaccines for HIV and Streptococci



7.0 Viral Vector-based Vaccines

7.1 Overview of Viral Vector-based Vaccines

7.2 Summary of Developing Viral Vector Vaccine Technology, Global, 2019

7.3 Diverse Replication-incompetent Viral Vaccines

7.4 Replication-incompetent Viruses with Nasal Spray Formulation

7.5 Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccines with Nasal Formulation

7.6 Viral Vector Vaccines for Serious Human Diseases



8.0 Adjuvant Technology

8.1 Novel Lipid Formulations as Adjuvant

8.2 Oil-in-water Nanoemulsion and Saponin-based Adjuvants

8.3 Toll-like Receptor-based Adjuvants



9.0 Vaccine Synthesis, Formulation, and Delivery Platforms

9.1 Synopsis of Vaccine Synthesis, Formulation Delivery Platforms

9.2 Cell-free and Cell-based Vaccine Synthesis Platforms

9.3 Diverse Vaccine Formulation Technologies

9.4 Needle-less Solid Dose Vaccine Delivery Formulation and Device

9.5 Gold Nanoparticles and Applications in Vaccine Delivery

9.6 Nanopatch, Recombinant Protein and Lipid-based Carriers



10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Influenza Vaccines

10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Vaccines for Vector Borne Viral Diseases

10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Vaccine Delivery Technologies

10.4 Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



11. Key Industry Influencers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6aseqo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technologies-enabling-next-generation-vaccine-development-2019---upcoming-vaccine-technologies-for-infectious-diseases-300864747.html

SOURCE Research and Markets