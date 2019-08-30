|
TechnipFMC to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 3, at 1:05 p.m. EDT at the following event:
|Event:
|Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
|September 3 – 5, 2019
|Location:
|Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
|811 Seventh Avenue (53rd Street)
|New York, NY 10019
The access to the live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be made available at the time of the event and can be accessed on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this same website for 180 days.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.
