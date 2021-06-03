SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0966 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’908 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’976 3.4%  Dollar 0.8980 0.0%  Öl 71.3 0.9% 
TechnipFMC Aktie [Valor: 35308137 / ISIN: GB00BDSFG982]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.06.2021 04:01:08

TechnipFMC Awarded First iEPCI™ in Brazil for the Karoon Patola Field

TechnipFMC
9.73 CHF 1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today has been awarded its first integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract in Brazil by Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) for the Patola field development.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea trees, flexible pipes and umbilicals. The project will take place at water depths of 300 meters and will tie back to the existing Baúna Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Cidade de Itajaí.

TechnipFMC was chosen based on its recognized technical excellence and capability to deliver complete and integrated solutions. The company will leverage its assets and significant local content in Brazil, including its subsea equipment and flexible pipe plants and its logistics base.

Jon Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are very pleased to receive our first iEPCI™ contract in Brazil for the Karoon Patola project. TechnipFMC and Karoon have a relationship based on trust and transparency, with shared principles and values. We are proud to apply our integrated expertise to help Karoon achieve its goals. We look forward to supporting Karoon in this and other developments.”

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe”, "estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

﻿

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

02.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
02.06.21 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech neu im Kühlschrank haltbar - Aktien freundlich
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Zahlreiche Änderungen: So hat sich das Portfolio von George Soros im ersten Quartal 2021 verändert
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis erhält erweiterte Zulassung für Cosentyx in den USA - weitere positive Daten
Lonza baut weitere Produktionslinie für Moderna in den Niederlanden - Aktien profitieren
Wisekey-Tochter Arago unterzeichnet Platzierung von TrusteCoin-Tokens - Wisekey-Aktie deutlich stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit