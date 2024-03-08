Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Technip Energies Aktie
Technip Energies publishes 2023 Annual Report

Technip Energies publishes 2023 Annual Report

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the "Company”), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, today published its 2023 Annual Report.

The Company filed its 2023 Annual Report with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France.

The 2023 Annual Report is available at:
https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-center
                                                              
Technip Energies will hold its Annual General Meeting in Schiphol, the Netherlands on May 7, 2024. The convening notice, agenda and all related documents will be available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/events-presentations/agm on March 26, 2024.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter. For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay 		Media Relations

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment


