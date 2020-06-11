<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2020 22:26:33

Technicolor: Update on the On-Going Negotiation Process

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE ON-GOING NEGOTIATION PROCESS

Paris (France), 11 June 2020Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the "Company”) announces today that, in the framework of the conciliation proceedings opened on June 2nd, negotiations with its lenders are progressing and that, in order to facilitate the implementation of a restructuring transaction, the Company wishes to have the ability to request, as the case may be, (i) the opening in France of a "procédure de sauvegarde financière accélérée” (which is a form of pre-negotiated safeguard procedure with financial creditors only) ("SFA”) on Technicolor SA and (ii) the recognition of the SFA in the US, in accordance with applicable regulations (the "Recognition Procedure”). The Recognition Procedure is solely a procedure allowing the recognition of the effects of foreign proceedings in the US (here the French SFA), in a rather light process.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 54239126 49.00 % 14.00 %
Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N 54239127 69.00 % 12.00 %
Georg Fischer AG / Givaudan / OC Oerlikon N 54239128 65.00 % 11.50 %

While the implementation of a restructuring transaction in conciliation requires the consent of 100% of the impacted lenders under the Credit Facilities, the SFA would allow for the implementation of such transaction with only a 2/3 majority of such impacted lenders.

As announced in the June 4th press release, the Company has received an indicative global proposal from financial institutions representing approximately 59% of the Term Loan B lenders and Revolving Credit Facility lenders. Such proposal addresses both the Group’s liquidity requirements and the need to deleverage the Company’s balance sheet.

It should be further noted that the SFA and the Recognition Procedure would have no impact on the other creditors of the Group, including in particular its suppliers, or on the Company’s normal operations.

Therefore, the Company announces another consent solicitation of its existing lenders under its Credit Facilities, in order to allow Technicolor to have the option to request the opening of the SFA and Recognition Procedure, without such actions constituting an event of default under the Credit Facilities.

The Company will share in due course with the market the outcome of the discussions with its lenders under the Credit Facilities.

###

"Credit Facilities” means, collectively, the RCF, Term Loan B, ABL Facility and Bridge Facility, as defined below:

"RCF” means the EUR 250 million revolving facilities agreement dated 21 December 2016 between, among others, the Company, Natixis as agent and Citibank N.A., London Branch as security agent (as amended, modified, supplemented, or amended and restated from time to time).

"Term Loan B” means the c. EUR 1 billion (which includes EUR 755 million term loans and USD 300 million term loans) credit agreement dated as of December 6, 2016, by and among the Company, Citibank N.A., London Branch, as collateral agent, J.P. Morgan Europe Limited, as administrative agent, J.P. Morgan Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, as joint bookrunners, and the lenders and other parties from time to time party thereto (as amended, modified, supplemented, or amended and restated from time to time).

"ABL Facility” means the USD 125 million credit agreement, dated as of November 6, 2017, by and among Technicolor USA, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Technicolor USA”), Wells Fargo Capital Finance, LLC, as agent and the lenders and other parties from time to time party thereto (as amended, modified, supplemented, or amended and restated from time to time).

"Bridge Facility” means the USD 110 million credit agreement, dated as of March 5, 2020, by and among Technicolor USA, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as agent and the lenders and other parties from time to time party thereto (as amended, modified, supplemented, or amended and restated from time to time).

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Technicolor Prov. de Regroupementmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Technicolor Prov. de Regroupementmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’417.00
1.45 %
Nestle 103.50
-1.67 %
Lonza Grp 465.70
-1.69 %
Roche Hldg G 325.50
-1.97 %
Sika 169.55
-2.30 %
The Swatch Grp 189.45
-5.16 %
UBS Group 10.32
-5.97 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-6.20 %
CS Group 9.46
-6.69 %
Adecco Group 44.15
-6.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:12
Daily Markets: DAX – Tiefere Korrektur im Anmarsch? / Julius Bär – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
10.06.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – June 2020
10.06.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.06.20
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:00
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technicolor Prov. de Regroupement 0.20 -73.33% Technicolor Prov. de Regroupement

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Noch keine Entwarnung für Reisebranche
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
OECD rechnet mit Einbruch der Schweizer Wirtschaft im 2020
Tesla-Aktie überspringt 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Produktion des Semi-Truck im Fokus
Fed hält US-Leitzins stabil - 2020 und 2021 keine Zinserhöhung erwartet
Dow letztlich tiefrot -- SMI schliesst unter 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende hin deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen kräftig im Minus
US-Finanzinvestor will wohl zwei Sitze im Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat - CoBa-Aktie freundlich
Corona-Krise bringt Starbucks in die roten Zahlen - Starbucks-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich tiefrot -- SMI schliesst unter 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende hin deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen kräftig im Minus
An den US-Börsen machte sich tiefgreifende Ernüchterung breit. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich nach. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Donnerstag Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News