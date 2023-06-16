Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Technicolor Creative Studios Aktie
16.06.2023 08:06:30

TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS: GOVERNANCE UPDATE FOLLOWING THE REFINANCING

Technicolor Creative Studios
0.05 EUR -16.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE


TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS
GOVERNANCE UPDATE FOLLOWING THE REFINANCING

Paris (France), June 16, 2023 – Following the completion of its refinancing on June 8, 20231, Technicolor Creative Studios’ governance has evolved with a tightened Board of Directors and the reorganization of its Committees.

  • Updated composition of the Board of Directors

Upon recommendation of the Governance & Social Responsibility Committee, the Board of Directors is now composed of:

  • Ms. Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board of Directors
  • Ms. Caroline Parot, CEO and Director
  • Mr. Andrew Fowler, Director
  • Ms. Katherine Hays, Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Kohli, Independent Director
  • Ms. Christine Laurens, Independent Director
  • Mr. Guillaume Maucomble, Director representing the employees
  • Sculptor, represented by Mr. Hadi El Mir, Board Observer
  • Pimco, represented by Mrs. Cecile Davies, Board Observer
  • Angelo Gordon Europe LLP, represented by Mr. Julien Farre, Board Observer


  • Reorganization of the Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Technicolor Creative Studios has decided to create a new Strategic Committee to assist the Board in the definition and implementation of the Company’s strategy, including the Re*Imagined transformation plan, as well as corporate social responsibility matters.

Thus, the Committees will be reorganized as follows:

  • Audit and Risks Committee: Christine Laurens (Chair), Anne Bouverot and Katherine Hays.
  • Governance, Remuneration & Talent Committee: Rajan Kohli (Chair), Christine Laurens and Guillaume Maucomble. Anne Bouverot, permanent invitee.
  • Strategy and CSR Committee: Anne Bouverot (Chair), Andy Fowler and Katherine Hays. Caroline Parot, permanent invitee.

The Board would like to thank Directors for their availability, commitment, and support during the transition to this new phase.

This tightened governance will focus on further accelerating the Company’s transformation and delivery of high-quality projects to clients.

***

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS 
Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.
 
Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.
www.technicolorcreative.com 

***

Investor Relations Contact:
investor.relations@technicolor.com

Corporate press:
Image 7: Technicolorcreative@image7.fr

1 Please refer to the press release published on June 9, 2023, available on the website: www.technicolorcreative.com 

Attachment


