TECHMAN Robot - AI Vision and Factory Intelligent Management System Unveiled

Building Digitalization and Smart Manufacturing

TECHMAN (TM) Robot will return to the iREX International Robot Exhibition in Japan on December 18th in full force, unveiling the the brand new chapter of smart manufacturing. From the human-computer collaboration of the production line, the rapid integration of smart stacking application solutions and the integration of AI vision improve the inspection efficiency of automated production. Manufacturing can then connect with the intelligent management system in the factory, realizing the future of fully integrated virtual smart manufacturing.

AI - Robotic Arm

TM Robot has been developing the AI vision, and is the industry's first integration of traditional machine and advanced AI vision in a single robotic system. Without the need for additional controllers, time and money required in the past, integration have been considerably reduced. The built-in machine vision of TM Robots integrates with light, industrial cameras and sensing elements to capture images. The deep learning technology of AI is also combined in order to accurately sense the shape, type and color of an object as a means to further enhance the inspection efficiency and difficulty in automated production, improving the quality inspection and accuracy in different industries. The inspection data is also used as a guide in manufacturing - a step towards digital transformation.

Factory Intelligent Management System - TMmanager

TMmanager, a factory intelligent management system launched by TM Robot, is an industrial graphic control software for intelligent management of factory processes and equipment. It is an automatic management system that consists of real-time system monitoring and data analysis. The Arm Management System (RMS) exclusively developed by TMmanager connects to TM's collaborative arms seamlessly, providing real-time monitoring of the operation of the robotic arms. Functional modules of the factory automation equipment such as Shop Floor Control System (SFC System) are also effectively managed. With intuitive, easy and fully customized operation panels, TMmanager offers comprehensive smart manufacturing management solutions. TM Robot expresses: "Aside from developing robot applications, we consider ourselves as a software company. From investing in AI vision to developing factory smart management system 'TMmanager', we are the best indispensable partner for intelligent manufacturing in terms of virtual integration for manufacturers!"

A Japanese research company, Fuji Keizai, has released and predicted that by 2025, the global market scale for manufacturing robots used in factories will expand 2.5 times from 2018, reaching 2.8675 trillion JPY. And the collaborative robot market scale in 2019 will grow by approximately 30% compared to 2018, reaching 78.2 billion JPY. Not only has TM Robot collaborated with the Japanese pharmaceutical and automation equipment factory, Omron, in strategic sales, but also proactively developing local distributors. TM Robot currently have two distributors and several system integrators which have successfully entered the large Japanese automobile manufacturers. In the future, TM Robot will continue to extend their development to fields covering automobiles, food and cosmetics. With the supplemented help of AI vision and factory intelligent management, TM Robot are able to assist industries to move towards the future of smart manufacturing.

