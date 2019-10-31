Tech Titans of China Launches at Silicon Dragon Forum in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Dragon is bringing its well-known venture and tech series to Shanghai, to explore the latest trends and dynamics in China's fast-rising tech innovation and investment fields. The forum will be held November 4 and features a fireside chat by China expert Jim McGregor with Rebecca A. Fannin, author of the recently published book, Tech Titans of China.

The program will explore the main themes covered in her book: how China's tech sector is challenging the world by innovating faster, working harder and going global. The event was organized by Silicon Dragon, led by Ms. Fannin, a Forbes columnist since 2010. Her new book (her third) was published by Hachette Book Group and launched globally in September 2019, with an endorsement by Kai-Fu Lee.

Discussions will center on the US-China tech race, revolving around China's gains in patents, R&D spending, and venture capital investment. China's leading tech sectors will be highlighted: AI, 5G, robotics, mobility, e-commerce, mobile payments, digital entertainment and new retail. Areas where China needs to catch up such as semiconductors will also be explored. The overall impact of China's rise as an innovation nation, its challenge to the U.S. as a tech superpower, and its impact on the global economy will be the centerpiece of the forum.

Venture capitalists represented at Silicon Dragon are from Qiming Venture, Sequoia Capital China, Matrix Partners, GGV Capital, ZhenFund, Redpoint China, Sinovation Ventures, DCM and SOSV. China's top innovative companies represented include superapp Meituan, digital entertainment app ByteDance, ride-hailing leader Didi, smart phone maker Xiaomi and social commerce company Pinduoduo.

Now in its ninth year, this annual event in Shanghai led by Silicon Dragon is sponsored by law firm Sheppard Mullin, advisory firm KPMG with supporting partners including Chinaccelerator, SOSV and MobileMonday Shanghai.

The forum and a Tech Titans of China book signing will be held Nov. 4, 6:30pm-9pm, Plaza 66, Tower 2, Floor 25 (KPMG).

The Silicon Dragon forum brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors and leaders of the startup ecosystem for discussions on what's next in Asia's emerging tech and venture markets. Participants will gain insights on how to raise financing, where to invest, and how to succeed in China, Silicon Valley and other leading innovation hotspots.

About Silicon Dragon

Silicon Dragon runs a series of tech innovation and venture investment forums in Asia, the U.S. and Europe, publishes e-newsletter Silicon Dragon News, and develops thought leadership reports. Formed in 2010 by author, editor and Forbes contributor Rebecca Fannin, Silicon Dragon is based in San Francisco and New York, www.silicondragonventures.com.

