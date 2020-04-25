Tech Startup CloudPano Creates Live Video Chat For Virtual Tour Presentations And Preps For Global Adoption Post COVID-19

HOUSTON, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest tech companies are adapting rapidly to help expand tools for selling in a post COVID-19 world. Questions and concerns like...

"How do I stream a live call with my clients?"

"How can I share and sell with virtual tour software?"

"What software and tech make it easy to market my business (real estate, RV dealership, car dealership, multi-family apartments and property management) without requiring in person meetings.

CloudPano.com, a 360º virtual tour software, has created a ground breaking technology to expand their product offerings around the world. You can now have a live video call conversation directly on a 3D/360º virtual tour created on the CloudPano platform. This makes it possible to have a virtual live streaming "showing" without having to physically go to a location. This empowers sales teams (realtors, RV dealers, boat dealers, property managers etc.) to have a personal touch and proper sales presentation. The new feature is called "CoudPano Live." To see a demo, watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4M9ZN1DojRw&t=11s

This removes the pain and fear of going to locations and exposing yourself and your clients to multiple properties and sales inventory. Plus as a sales person (or real estate broker) you can remove the painful requirement of going to showing after showing, only to result in your clients saying "pass," and feeling you wasted your time. Imagine a world where, with one click, you can enter a location and have a productive conversation over a virtual tour. Plus you can share a screen easily with one click of a button, enter into a sales conversation and even "pass" back and forth control of the experience.

CloudPano and "CloudPano Live" have a chance to completely change the virtual sales environment for the next decade. To get started today, visit https://www.cloudpano.com/

360º virtual tour featured here by Tacey Jungmann of Snowberry Lane Photography

Featured tour link here: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/ftBLGUz49

SOURCE CloudPano