+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 16:00:00

Tech Startup CloudPano Creates Live Video Chat For Virtual Tour Presentations And Preps For Global Adoption Post COVID-19

HOUSTON, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest tech companies are adapting rapidly to help expand tools for selling in a post COVID-19 world. Questions and concerns like...
"How do I stream a live call with my clients?"
"How can I share and sell with virtual tour software?"
"What software and tech make it easy to market my business (real estate, RV dealership, car dealership, multi-family apartments and property management) without requiring in person meetings.

CloudPano.com, a 360º virtual tour software, has created a ground breaking technology to expand their product offerings around the world. You can now have a live video call conversation directly on a 3D/360º virtual tour created on the CloudPano platform. This makes it possible to have a virtual live streaming "showing" without having to physically go to a location. This empowers sales teams (realtors, RV dealers, boat dealers, property managers etc.) to have a personal touch and proper sales presentation. The new feature is called "CoudPano Live." To see a demo, watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4M9ZN1DojRw&t=11s

This removes the pain and fear of going to locations and exposing yourself and your clients to multiple properties and sales inventory. Plus as a sales person (or real estate broker) you can remove the painful requirement of going to showing after showing, only to result in your clients saying "pass," and feeling you wasted your time. Imagine a world where, with one click, you can enter a location and have a productive conversation over a virtual tour. Plus you can share a screen easily with one click of a button, enter into a sales conversation and even "pass" back and forth control of the experience.

CloudPano and "CloudPano Live" have a chance to completely change the virtual sales environment for the next decade. To get started today, visit https://www.cloudpano.com/

360º virtual tour featured here by Tacey Jungmann of Snowberry Lane Photography
Featured tour link here: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/ftBLGUz49

 

SOURCE CloudPano

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
Jagd nach Rendite: Wieso das Coronavirus Vermögensverwalter kalt erwischen konnte
SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Gileads Remdesivir im Fokus: Wirbel um Medikament für Corona-Patienten - Aktie volatil
Pensionskassen mit schwächstem Quartal seit der Finanzkrise
Boeing wird wohl 787-Produktion halbieren und Stellen abbauen - Aktie in Rot
Bitcoin vs. Bananen: Mark Cuban hält den Handel mit Rohstoffen für leichter als mit Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB