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ETF Sparplan
11.11.2026 01:29:33

Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, accelerating almost 2,000 points or 5 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 42,710-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower as sinking oil prices may be offset by interest rate concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the glass, plastic and electronics companies.

For the day, the index spiked 1,050.22 points or 2.52 percent to finish at 42,711.92 after trading between 41,930.03 and 43,135.92.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened under water on Tuesday and stayed that way, although stocks came well off of their daily lows later in the day.

The Dow shed 157.86 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 52,231.89, while the NASDAQ sank 187.26 points or 0.74 percent to end at 25,065.88 and the S&P 500 lost 29.01 points or 0.38 percent to close at 7,520.93.

The weakness on Wall Street followed the release of closely watched Labor Department data showing that consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in October, more than the 0.3 percent that was expected.

The hotter-than-expected inflation data led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next month. CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently suggests an 85.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-point at its December meeting.

Stocks came off their daily lows later in the day thanks to continued downward pressure on crude oil prices - which tumbled again as concerns of U.S.-Iran re-escalation faded after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to maintain a status quo in the U.S.-Iran crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.97 or 1.12 percent at $85.88 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Lonza - Mit neuer Power zu alten Höhen

Lonza drückt aufs Tempo: Mit der Übernahme des US-Geschäfts von Merck treibt der Pharmazulieferer seinen strategischen Umbau voran. Auch an der Börse ist der Funke übergesprungen: Die 700-Franken-Marke rückt in greifbare Nähe.

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Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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06.11.26 Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch
05.11.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Twilio Inc, Datadog Inc, Zscaler Inc
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’642.49 19.54 S9BVAU
Short 15’959.13 13.84 S03BFU
Short 16’569.27 8.82 SVB67U
SMI-Kurs: 15’037.94 10.11.2026 17:30:57
Long 14’391.21 19.41 S6W4BU
Long 14’076.20 13.78 SIB29U
Long 13’491.76 8.98 SVBOKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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