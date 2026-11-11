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11.11.2026 01:29:33
Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, accelerating almost 2,000 points or 5 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 42,710-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower as sinking oil prices may be offset by interest rate concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.
The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the glass, plastic and electronics companies.
For the day, the index spiked 1,050.22 points or 2.52 percent to finish at 42,711.92 after trading between 41,930.03 and 43,135.92.
The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened under water on Tuesday and stayed that way, although stocks came well off of their daily lows later in the day.
The Dow shed 157.86 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 52,231.89, while the NASDAQ sank 187.26 points or 0.74 percent to end at 25,065.88 and the S&P 500 lost 29.01 points or 0.38 percent to close at 7,520.93.
The weakness on Wall Street followed the release of closely watched Labor Department data showing that consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in October, more than the 0.3 percent that was expected.
The hotter-than-expected inflation data led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next month. CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently suggests an 85.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-point at its December meeting.
Stocks came off their daily lows later in the day thanks to continued downward pressure on crude oil prices - which tumbled again as concerns of U.S.-Iran re-escalation faded after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to maintain a status quo in the U.S.-Iran crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.97 or 1.12 percent at $85.88 per barrel.
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