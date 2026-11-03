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03.11.2026 01:33:46

Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 2,100 points or 4.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 45,200-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with tech weakness countered by sinking oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower again on Monday as losses from the technology and semiconductor stocks were mitigated by support from the communications and chemical companies.

For the day, the index sank 291.69 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 44,920.14 after trading between 44,399.10 and 45,156.17.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspiring as the major averages opened higher on Monday but faded throughout the session before ending mixed.

The Dow climbed 213.67 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 51,983.98, while the NASDAQ tumbled 272.68 points or 1.07 percent to close at 25,164.32 and the S&P 500 shed 38.67 points or 0.51 percent to end at 7,541.40.

The significant downturn by the NASDAQ came amid continued weakness among tech stocks, as worries about the outlook for the artificial intelligence weighed on the sector once again.

Outside of the tech sector, energy stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of crude oil, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index down by 5.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday on reports that discussions are ongoing to settle the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $7.76 or 7.45 percent at $96.36 per barrel.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity increased by more than expected in the month of October.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Coca-Cola - Die Rallye hat noch Sprudel

Der Brausekonzern beweist, dass auch defensive Konsumwerte für prickelnde Kursgewinne gut sind. Überraschend starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Gewinnprognose und optimistische Analysten sprechen für eine Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends. Die 100-Dollar-Marke ist zum Greifen nahe.

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Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly im Vergleich: François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel ordnen im aktuellen BX Morningcall Umsatzentwicklung, EBIT, EBIT-Margen, Eigenkapitalrendite, Dividenden und Kursperformance ein. Im Fokus stehen die unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodelle, Erwartungen und Risiken der drei Pharmakonzerne.

Das Gespräch behandelt Novartis nach den angesprochenen Quartalszahlen, Sandoz mit Biosimilars und Nachahmerprodukten sowie Eli Lilly mit hohen Wachstumserwartungen.

Themen im Video:
• Novartis: Quartalszahlen, Margen, Dividende, Performance und CEO-Frage
• Sandoz: Umsatzwachstum, Biosimilars, Margen und Wettbewerb
• Eli Lilly: Wachstumserwartungen, Profitabilität, Dividendenrendite und Bewertungsrisiken
• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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29.10.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
29.10.26 Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’393.46 19.49 SGB0YU
Short 15’701.50 13.97 SEB6CU
Short 16’281.13 8.98 SDBM5U
SMI-Kurs: 14’802.52 02.11.2026 17:30:01
Long 14’174.03 19.88 SLBXRU
Long 13’829.45 13.71 SSDNBU
Long 13’253.37 8.98 SPBS5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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