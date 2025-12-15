Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’868 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Unzufrieden im Job? Diese Gründe sprechen für einen Wechsel
Zwei unterschiedliche Starinvestoren mit gleichem Vorbild: Das verbindet Warren Buffett und Michael Burry
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC): So lohnend wäre ein Investment von vor 5 Jahren gewesen
Wie viel Verlust ein Investment in Worldcoin von vor 1 Jahr eingefahren hätte
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.12.2025 01:31:14

Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 950 points or 3.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 28,200-point plateau although it's likely to open to the downside on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and plastics stocks, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 173.27 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 28,198.02 after trading between 28,071.34 and 28,272.06.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial expanded 1.30 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.61 percent, First Financial added 0.53 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.79 percent, E Sun Financial strengthened 1.39 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company improved 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.44 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.96 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.06 percent, MediaTek increased 0.72 percent, Delta Electronics sank 0.74 percent, Novatek Microelectronics slumped 1.19 percent, Formosa Plastics perked 0.13 percent, Nan Ya Plastics rallied 2.00 percent, Asia Cement contracted 1.31 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the session underwater.

The Dow dropped 245.96 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 48,458.05, while the NASDAQ tumbled 398.69 points or 1.69 percent to close at 23,195.17 and the S&P 500 sank 73.59 points or 1.07 percent to end at 6,827.41.

For the week, the Dow jumped 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.6 percent and the NASDAQ dove 1.6 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street was fueled by losses on the NASDAQ, which saw heavy selling among the technology stocks on renewed concerns over valuations.

Weak sentiment was also generated by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee, who explained his decision to vote against cutting interest rates at last week's Fed meeting saying that more inflation data should have been necessary.

Crude oil prices weakened on Friday as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery fell $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $57.40 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
12.12.25 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.12.25 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
12.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Im Ausbruchsmodus?
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’444.11 19.55 BWCSGU
Short 13’720.10 13.73 S8QBLU
Short 14’226.69 8.90 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’887.48 12.12.2025 17:31:12
Long 12’385.84 19.70 SP2B8U
Long 12’089.04 13.58 SW5B0U
Long 11’587.41 8.93 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Logitech Aktie News: Logitech am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Elon Musk äussert Aktienfavoriten: Warum der Tesla-Chef auf Alphabet und NVIDIA im KI-Wettlauf setzt
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Broadcom oder Berkshire Hathaway: Welche Aktie langfristig bis 2030 vorn liegen könnte
Neue Helvetia Baloise präsentiert Pro-Forma-Finanzinformationen
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA wird am Abend ausgebremst
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
EQS-AFR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäss §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:04 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj verlässt Kanzleramt nach Gesprächen mit US-Delegation
21:49 Selenskyj verlässt Kanzleramt nach Gesprächen mit US-Delegation
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:17 Dobrindt: Deutschland nimmt Oppositionelle aus Belarus auf
19:41 GNW-News: Robex reicht Nachtrag zum Informationsrundschreiben im Zusammenhang mit der Änderung des Arrangement Agreement mit Predictive Discovery ein
19:24 Ökonomen kritisieren Abkehr vom Verbrenner-Aus scharf
18:17 Insolvenzverwalter: Derzeit keine Interessenten für Starcar
18:02 ROUNDUP/USA-Trip: AfD plant Republikaner-Einladung nach Berlin
19:08 BVB-Aktie: Remis im Breisgau - Höler-Traumtor verhindert Sieg
17:37 Nobelpreisträgerin nennt Trump 'Champion der Freiheit'