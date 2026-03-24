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25.03.2026 00:00:14

Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stocks

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 430 points or 7.8 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 5,550-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests renewed pressure thanks to a rebound by crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index rallied 148.18 points or 2.74 percent to finish at 5,553.92 after trading between 5,395.17 and 5,643.00. Volume was 1.2 billion shares worth 24.5 trillion won. There were 705 gainers and 190 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial perked 0.11 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.10 percent, Hana Financial added 0.47 percent, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor both rallied 1.44 percent, Samsung SDI surged 5.58 percent, LG Electronics accelerated 4.38 percent, SK Hynix soared 5.68 percent, Naver jumped 2.15 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 8.28 percent, Lotte Chemical skidded 1.11 percent, SK Innovation spiked 4.26 percent, POSCO Holdings vaulted 4.46 percent, SK Telecom expanded 3.23 percent, KEPCO strengthened 2.52 percent, Hyundai Mobis climbed 3.02 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 2.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and bounced back and forth cross the unchanged line before settling slightly in the red.

The Dow shed 84.41 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 46,124.06, while the NASDAQ dropped 184.87 points or 0.84 percent to end at 21,761.89 and the S&P 500 sank 24.63 points or 0.37 percent to close at 6,556.37.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid a rebound by the price of crude oil, with international benchmark Brent crude futures surging back above $100 a barrel.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as market participants found U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of U.S.-Iran peace talks to be unfounded. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.90 or 4.43 percent at $92.03 per barrel.

Iran's foreign ministry said Trump's remarks were "part of efforts to reduce energy prices and buy time" for military plans.

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US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten

Im aktuellen Experteninterview spricht Marco Ludescher, über die grossen Belastungsfaktoren an den Kapitalmärkten. Gemeinsam analysieren wir die wachsenden Risiken rund um US-Staatsverschuldung, KI-Investitionen, Private Credit, Immobilienmärkte, internationale Kapitalströme und die Frage, warum Gold und Rohstoffe wieder stärker in den Fokus rücken.

Darum geht es in dieser Folge:
– Warum die US-Schuldenlast zunehmend zum Risiko für die Märkte wird
– Weshalb sinkende Leitzinsen politisch gewünscht sind, aber nicht alle Probleme lösen
– Wie stark sich die grossen Tech-Konzerne für den KI-Boom verschulden
– Warum die Gewinne im KI-Sektor noch nicht mit den Investitionen mithalten
– Welche Warnsignale es bei Nvidia, Microsoft, Oracle und anderen Tech-Werten gibt
– Was hinter dem boomenden, aber riskanten Private-Credit-Markt steckt
– Warum auch Software-Aktien, Immobilien und Konsumfinanzierung unter Druck geraten
– Wie sich die Lage in China, Japan, Korea, Indien und Europa entwickelt
– Weshalb Deutschlands Industrie weiter an Wettbewerbsfähigkeit verliert
– Warum Gold, Silber und Rohstoffe aus Sicht von Marco Ludescher aktuell besonders spannend bleiben
– Welche Chancen er bei Öl- und Gasproduzenten in den USA sieht

Besonders spannend: Das Interview verbindet kurzfristige Marktturbulenzen mit dem grossen makroökonomischen Bild und zeigt auf, welche Entwicklungen Anleger jetzt genau beobachten sollten.

US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten

Inside Trading & Investment

24.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
24.03.26 SMI-Talfahrt fürs Erste gestoppt
24.03.26 Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) bereitet Privatmärkten Kopfschmerzen
24.03.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.03.2026
24.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Tagesumkehr zum Wochenstart
19.03.26 US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’000.93 18.92 BNRS1U
Short 13’231.86 14.00 BVJSJU
Short 13’749.82 8.79 SN2BBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’515.94 24.03.2026 17:31:17
Long 11’957.13 19.67 SFDB6U
Long 11’697.88 13.92 BAES3U
Long 11’178.49 8.82 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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