SMI 10'786 1.4%  SPI 14'118 1.3%  Dow 32'432 0.6%  DAX 15'128 1.1%  Euro 0.9890 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'165 0.8%  Gold 1'957 -1.1%  Bitcoin 24'887 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9161 0.0%  Öl 78.2 4.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bankenbeben im Fokus: Diese Aktien empfiehlt Shark Tank-Investor Kevin O’Leary Anlegern jetzt
Nestlé-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien kam es im März zu Umstufungen
Buffett-Nachfolger Greg Abel kauft Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien in Millionenwert nach
Nach CS-Zwangsübernahme: UBS nun wohl de facto eine staatliche Bank
Saudi National Bank: Auslöser und grösstes Opfer des Credit Suisse-Dramas - CEO der saudischen Grossbank tritt zurück
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

28.03.2023 01:00:13

Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,410-point plateau and it may remain stuck in neutral on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing concerns over the health of the financial sector. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the automobile producers, gains from the energy companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares. For the day, the index fell 5.74 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 2,409.22 after trading between 2,395.97 and 2,423.94. Volume was 465.77 million shares worth 8.4 trillion won. There were 555 decliners and 313 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.87 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.74 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.62 percent, Samsung Electronics slumped 1.43 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.56 percent, LG Electronics added 0.44 percent, SK Hynix and Kia Motors both tumbled 2.06 percent, Naver retreated 1.58 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.16 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.17 percent, S-Oil rose 0.13 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.51 percent, POSCO soared 3.11 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.10 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.45 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.48 percent and Hyundai Motor dropped 0.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened in the green on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ quickly slipped into negative territory and never emerged.

The Dow jumped 194.55 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 32,432.08, while the NASDAQ sank 55.12 points or 0.47 percent to end at 11,768.84 and the S&P 500 rose 6.54 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,977.53.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders looked to build on last week's gains as fears of a global banking crisis once again eased following the latest developments in the sector.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) skyrocketed after the company reached an agreement with the FDIC to purchase all deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bridge Bank.

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank (DB) also showed a strong move back to the upside after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted the bank remains profitable.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday amid concerns about oil supply after Russian President Vladmir Putin said he will station tactical nuclear weapons in ally Belarus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May surged $3.55 or 5.1 percent at $72.81 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Hohe Inflation, nachgebende Konjunktur und Zinsanhebung – ein Überblick | BX Swiss TV

Hohe Inflation, nachgebende wirtschaftliche Entwicklung und weitere Zinsanhebungen – ein spannender Überblick mit Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank AG, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Hohe Inflation, nachgebende Konjunktur und Zinsanhebung – ein Überblick | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.03.23 Ein starkes Duo für die Energiewende: Wind- und Solarenergie
27.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Zurück auf Los
27.03.23 Marktüberblick: Banken erneut unter Druck
27.03.23 Bankenkrise bleibt im Fokus
27.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Banken-CDS und Kreditklemme sind die neue Schlagwörter
24.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
24.03.23 Hohe Inflation, nachgebende Konjunktur und Zinsanhebung – ein Überblick | BX Swiss TV
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'191.70 19.97 QVSSMU
Short 11'427.14 13.92 WSSM2U
Short 11'862.33 8.99 IQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'786.22 27.03.2023 17:30:05
Long 10'343.31 19.26 5SSMWU
Long 10'136.81 13.83 5SSMPU
Long 9'710.65 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saudi National Bank: Auslöser und grösstes Opfer des Credit Suisse-Dramas - CEO der saudischen Grossbank tritt zurück
Credit Suisse-Aktie im Plus: CEO Körner verteidigt Übernahme durch UBS und appelliert an Mitarbeiter - Alt Bundesrat Blocher fordert Aufspaltung der UBS
Novartis-Aktie springt hoch: Gute Ergebnisse mit Kisqali in der Behandlung von Brustkrebspatienten
Schweizer Bankiervereinigung will einen digitalen Franken: Kommt bald der Swisscoin?
Goldpreis: Kräftige Kaufwelle an den Terminmärkten
Börsencrash durch Bankenkrise? Goldman Sachs-Experten warnen vor höherer Rezessionsgefahr
Sorgen über Bankenbranche lassen nach: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI schliesst mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX zu Handelsende weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin trennt sich von hunderttausenden Altcoins
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen"
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.