SMI 11'275 1.1%  SPI 14'682 1.1%  Dow 38'002 0.4%  DAX 16'683 0.8%  Euro 0.9460 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'480 0.7%  Gold 2'022 -0.4%  Bitcoin 34'614 -4.1%  Dollar 0.8691 0.0%  Öl 79.9 1.6% 
Nach grossem Rebranding - Was wurde aus dem Krypto-Metaverse-Projekt MultiversX?
Führungswechsel bei VinFast: So will der VinFast-Gründer das Ruder beim kriselnden Tesla-Konkurrenten VinFast rumreissen
Bankensektor laut Studie vor deutlicher Wertsteigerung: Schlägt jetzt die Stunde der UBS?
"Bedrohliche Warnung": Wie ein wichtiger Indikator die US-Konjunkturaussichten einschätzt
Vor Roche-Zahlenvorlage: Barclays-Analystin findet warnende Worte und sieht Herausforderungen in 2024
23.01.2024 01:29:47

Tech Shares May Lead Taiwan Stock Market Higher

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, rallying almost 650 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,815-point plateau and it may extend its winning streak on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over upcoming earnings, especially among the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index improved 133.58 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 17,815.10 after trading between 17,765.13 and 17,869.07.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.11 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.53 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.08 percent, First Financial eased 0.19 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.32 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.61 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 2.24 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.60 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.80 percent, Catcher Technology slid 0.25 percent, MediaTek perked 0.22 percent, Delta Electronics rallied 2.11 percent, Novatek Microelectronics added 0.58 percent, Formosa Plastics sank 0.84 percent, Nan Ya Plastics dropped 0.83 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.38 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.31 percent, China Steel improved 0.41 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened solidly higher, with the Dow and S&P hitting fresh record intraday highs; they faded as the day progressed but still ended well in the green.

The Dow climbed 138.01 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 38,001.81, while the NASDAQ gained 49.32 points or 0.32 percent to close at 15,360.29 and the S&P 500 rose 10.62 points or 0.22 percent to end at 4,850.43.

The early strength on Wall Street came on continued optimism about the outlook for earnings from major tech firms, with Intel (INTC), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Netflix (NFLX) among the companies due to release their quarterly results this week.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a modest decrease in its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in December, continuing to signal underlying weakness in the U.S. economy.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, and extreme cold weather in North America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February settled at $75.19 a barrel, gaining $1.78 or about 2.4 percent.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'721.29 19.79 8JSSMU
Short 12'012.80 13.12 A1SSMU
Short 12'448.00 8.61 H4SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'275.35 22.01.2024 17:30:11
Long 10'807.24 19.79 SSSMTU
Long 10'528.40 13.27 SSOMRU
Long 10'128.24 8.99 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Sandoz-Aktie springt hoch: Sandoz verstärkt sich mit Medikament Cimerli - Konkurrenz zu Novartis-Augenmittel Lucentis
Blockchain-Pionier Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner ist verstorben
ARK Invest-ETFs: Cathie Wood trennt sich in grossem Stil von Coinbase-Aktien - diese Aktie könnte Coinbase den Rang ablaufen
Tesla-Aktie: US-Elektroautobauer hat heimlich Reichweitenangaben nach unten korrigiert
BELIMO-Aktie stürzt ab: BELIMO schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2023 erneut mit Wachstum ab - Analystenerwartungen aber nicht erfüllt
UBS-Aktie deutlich höher: Bei FINMA neu rund 60 Personen direkt oder indirekt für UBS-Aufsicht tätig
Vor Roche-Zahlenvorlage: Barclays-Analystin findet warnende Worte und sieht Herausforderungen in 2024
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen bei moderatem Plus mit neuen Rekorden -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng gibt kräftig nach
Arbeit statt Urlaub: Milliardär Bill Gates hält Wochenenden und Urlaub für nicht notwendig
Lieber an Produkten und Technologie arbeiten: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk "wollte nie CEO werden"

