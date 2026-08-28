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28.08.2026 02:33:43

Tech Shares May Fuel Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, improving more than 1,200 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 45,975-point plateau and it's likely to see continued strength again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets mixed to higher with optimism from technology stocks likely capped by a spike in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness among the shipping, finance and plastics sectors.

For the day, the index improved 142.60 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 45,975.22 after trading between 45,890.18 and 46,401.78.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow climbed 105.56 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 53,569.44, while the NASDAQ rallied 411.15 points or 1.57 percent to close at 26,541.35 and the S&P 500 gained 55.29 points or 0.72 percent to end at 7,730.99.

The surge by the NASDAQ reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from AI giant Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected second quarter results and provided upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Dow component Salesforce (CRM) also skyrocketed after the company reported second quarter results that exceeded estimates and forecast better than expected Q3 earnings.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium later today.

Crude oil prices soared on Thursday as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed despite efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to end the U.S.-Iran war. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $1.35 or 1.64 percent at $83.58 per barrel.

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Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.

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Inside Trading & Investment

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Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
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