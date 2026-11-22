(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 170 points or 3.4 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 4,870-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after last week's heavy selling, with technology shares likely to see continued selling pressure. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the oversold Asian bourses are expected to at least open in the red.

The KOSPI finished with huge losses on Friday following consolidation among the communications, technology, manufacturing, retail, energy and finance sectors.

For the day, the index plunged 267.93 points or 5.21 percent to finish at 4,869.96 after trading between 4,831.69 and 4,971.31. Volume was 193.7 million shares worth 14.1 trillion won. There were 805 decliners and 88 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as the major averages opened flat on Friday but quickly headed sharply lower, accelerating deeper into the red throughout the day to end at session lows.

The Dow plunged 949.73 points or 1.93 percent to finish at 48,147.33, while the NASDAQ plummeted 1,261.47 points or 5.28 percent to close at 22,617.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 265.44 points or 3.70 percent to end at 6,910.39.

For the week, the NASDAQ nosedived by 10 percent, the S&P 500 plummeted by 8.6 percent and the Dow plunged by 8 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid continued weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the steep drop by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. A steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) weighed on the tech sector following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates also contributed to the selling pressure, with at least a quarter-point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month. Traders are increasingly worried the Fed will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to suffer attacks. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up by $0.72 or 0.87 percent at $83.93 per barrel.