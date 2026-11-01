Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’811 0.4%  SPI 20’847 0.3%  Dow 51’770 -1.1%  DAX 25’818 -0.9%  Euro 0.9257 0.6%  EStoxx50 6’131 -1.2%  Gold 3’875 -3.7%  Bitcoin 63’291 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8250 0.0%  Öl 117.6 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Oktober nur noch mit leicht mehr Flugbewegungen
Diese Änderungen treten am 1. November in der Schweiz in Kraft
Polypeptide-Aktie: Management dient Aktien in Millionenhöhe an
Mataor-Aktie: Matador-VRP Dillinger hält Aktien künftig auch über Beteiligungsgesellschaft
So viel Verlust hätte eine Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
02.11.2026 00:18:41

Tech Shares May Continue To Weigh On Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 2,450 points or 4 percent. The Nikkei now sits just above the 63,290-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the Middle East and the resulting spike in oil prices. The European markets were flat with a hint of weakness, while the U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Friday following heavy selling among the technology and semiconductor sectors.

For the day, the index plummeted 1,369.36 points or 2.12 percent to finish at 63,290.11 after trading between 62,711.42 and 64,589.04.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Friday and continued to trend to the downside throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.

The Dow tumbled 572.25 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 51,770.31, while the NASDAQ plunged 747.73 points or 2.86 percent to close at 25,437.00 and the S&P 500 tanked 140.32 points or 1.82 percent to end at 7,580.07. For the week, the NASDAQ dove 2 percent, the Dow slid 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent.

The NASDAQ plunged to its lowest closing level in three months amid continued weakness among technology stocks due to renewed concerns about the artificial intelligence trade.

Intel (INTC) and Amazon (AMZN) led the markets lower with sharp losses after disappointing quarterly results.

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a significant rebound by the price of crude oil amid supply concerns due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Crude oil prices spiked on Friday on increased supply disruption concerns, with media reports suggesting renewed U.S. military action against Iran this week. West Texas Intermediate crude Oil for December delivery was up $2.39 or 2.34 percent at $104.39 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Coca-Cola - Die Rallye hat noch Sprudel

Der Brausekonzern beweist, dass auch defensive Konsumwerte für prickelnde Kursgewinne gut sind. Überraschend starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Gewinnprognose und optimistische Analysten sprechen für eine Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends. Die 100-Dollar-Marke ist zum Greifen nahe.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly im Vergleich: François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel ordnen im aktuellen BX Morningcall Umsatzentwicklung, EBIT, EBIT-Margen, Eigenkapitalrendite, Dividenden und Kursperformance ein. Im Fokus stehen die unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodelle, Erwartungen und Risiken der drei Pharmakonzerne.

Das Gespräch behandelt Novartis nach den angesprochenen Quartalszahlen, Sandoz mit Biosimilars und Nachahmerprodukten sowie Eli Lilly mit hohen Wachstumserwartungen.

Themen im Video:
• Novartis: Quartalszahlen, Margen, Dividende, Performance und CEO-Frage
• Sandoz: Umsatzwachstum, Biosimilars, Margen und Wettbewerb
• Eli Lilly: Wachstumserwartungen, Profitabilität, Dividendenrendite und Bewertungsrisiken
• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

01.11.26 Logo WHS Blick in den Werkzeugkasten: Wie Börsenprofis künstliche Intelligenz einsetzen
30.10.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
30.10.26 Marktüberblick: Quartalszahlen sorgen für Bewegung
30.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Hält die Unterstützung?
29.10.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
29.10.26 Ausbau von KI-Rechenzentren: Erste Risse im Boom oder gesunde Konsolidierung?
29.10.26 Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’398.02 19.94 SBBH9U
Short 15’741.22 13.60 S4ABWU
Short 16’330.17 8.78 S2BAEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’810.66 30.10.2026 17:30:30
Long 14’169.97 19.16 SLBXRU
Long 13’860.54 13.79 SNASBU
Long 13’282.09 9.00 S2BJ7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Oktober 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Bitcoin und Ethereum im Fokus: Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? Das sagen Horsley und Lubin
Starker Wochentag in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Nasdaq schwach wegen KI-Ängsten
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste nach Rekorden und wieder höheren Ölpreisen
Diese Änderungen treten am 1. November in der Schweiz in Kraft
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger vorsichtig - Euroländer bremsen Risikoappetit

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 44: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.